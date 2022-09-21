"I'm sh*tlisting some of my colleagues who literally saw me on crutches and didn't say a word" - Daria Saville expresses anger at fellow players following ACL injury

Australian tennis player Daria Saville was not pleased to be ignored by her colleagues after she suffered an injury at the 2022 Toray Pan Pacific Open.

The Aussie retired from her opening-round match against former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka. She is now staring at a lengthy period on the sidelines after tests confirmed that she tore the ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in her left knee.

After getting the news, she took to her social media to reveal that she would put some of her colleagues on her "sh*tlist" for not greeting or acknowledging her despite crossing paths after she suffered the injury.

"Thanks to everyone who has messaged me, it means the world. On the other hand, I'm sh*tlisting some of my colleagues who literally saw me today on crutches in Tokyo and didn't say a word. It cannot be hard to be a nice person," said Saville.

She sounded dejected and said that she has doubts about getting back to the circuit after such treatment.

"Just makes sad and makes me not wanna go through it all again to make a comeback on the tour and spend most of the time and seeing these people," she added.

That said, she stated that some players did greet her and expressed some concern towards her.

"And colleges that did take a second from their busy lives waiting for their practice or match to say something. You're in good list. I love u," she said.

Saville's career has been blighted by major injuries, with the 28-year-old having already undergone major knee surgery for an ACL injury in 2013.

"I got really scared, it seemed really bad" - Naomi Osaka on Daria Saville

Daria Saville (bottom left) receives medical attention as Naomi Osaka looks on in Tokyo.

Home hero and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka mentioned that she was scared when Daria Saville started screaming in pain because players have a really strong tolerance for pain and play through them.

“Then I got really scared because I felt like as athletes we have a pretty high pain tolerance. It seemed really bad,” said the Japanese.

The Japanese pro initially thought her opponent was disappointed with her error and later realized the gravity of the situation.

“I thought that she [Daria Saville] was just yelling because she thought her forehand was out, then I realized that she was yelling because she was in pain," she added.

Naoto @Tokyo_RipCity12 Naomi Osaka ran to her opponent Daria Saville as she got injured. Probably the nice soul in the world and my favorite athlete ever @naomiosaka Naomi Osaka ran to her opponent Daria Saville as she got injured. Probably the nice soul in the world and my favorite athlete ever @naomiosaka https://t.co/W8GEW69uJt

