"David Nalbandian filmed me for enough time to have footage of me naked" - Argentine's ex-girlfriend files for restraining order against him

David Nalbandian's former girlfriend, Araceli Torrado, has filed for a restraining order against him amid their ongoing legal battle.

Nalbandian went public with his relationship with Torrado in February. However, the couple parted ways shortly after in June. While they were together, they lived in a shared apartment in Palermo, Buenos Aires. Following their breakup, Torrado continued to reside in that apartment until she found a new place.

It was during this time that Torrado and her brother uncovered a security camera hidden behind a central ventilation unit, allegedly installed by the former World No. 3. She subsequently filed a stalking and harassment suit against Nalbandian.

Torrado recently testified against him before the Criminal and Misdemeanor Penalty of Ciudad 30 in Palermo. Following her testimony, she revealed to the Argentine media that she and her attorneys had filed for a restraining order against the 41-year-old, as he had allegedly threatened to seek her out.

"Today we once again insisted on the restriction measure. In one of my last communications with him (David Nalbandian), he told me that he was going to look for me. I had to move to bullfighting and hide-and-seek," she told the Argentine media (via Marca).

Torrado also claimed that Nalbandian had recorded her extensively, capturing her "naked" and engaging in intimate moments with her family and friends. Expressing concerns about the breach of privacy, she disclosed that she had requested a confiscation of his devices in order to prevent the circulation of the filmed media.

"It generated panic and anxiety in me to know that he has me on his cell phone or in some application and I couldn't have the answer as to where my privacy, my image is. We want the devices to be raided. I want to rest assured that it is not in the hands of a depraved person," she said.

"Nalbandian filmed me and recorded me for enough time to have footage and images of me naked and other private moments involving me, my family and my friends," she added (via The Sun).

"David Nalbandian had been stalking my friends and seeing what I did" - Argentine's ex-girlfriend

David Nalbandian's ex-girlfriend Araceli Torrado went on to accuse the 41-year-old of "stalking" her friends in order to keep tabs on her whereabouts. She alleged that the former tennis ace had harassed them for information about her new romantic relationships.

"He (David Nalbandian) had been communicating with my friends or 'stalking them' and seeing what I did. He began to harass one of them to ask her if she was with anyone else," she said.

Torrado also detailed the "bullying" and "harassment" she had suffered at the hands of the former World No. 3.

"There were countless situations of bullying, harassment and sexual harassment that I had to go through. When I ended the relationship, instead of understanding, he wanted to continue and sleep with me by force," she added.

Nalbandian announced his retirement from professional tennis in October 2013. He played the last final of his career at the 2013 Brasil Open, where he suffered a straight-sets loss to Rafael Nadal.