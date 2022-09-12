Davis Cup Finals 2022 Group Stage: Where to watch, TV schedule, Live streaming details and more

The Davis Cup is on the horizon, with the group stage starting on September 13.

The Russian Tennis Federation won the competition last year but will not compete this time around, as they and Belarus have been banned.

The group stage consists of four groups of as many teams each, with the top two from each group advancing to the quarterfinals.

Group A includes Italy and last year's runner-up Croatia, both of whom will have high expectations this year. Argentina and Sweden complete the group.

Group B has Spain, Canada, Serbia and South Korea, while Group C consists of France, Germany, Belgium and Australia. The United States, Great Britain, Kazakhstan and the Netherlands make up Group D.

We have some exciting tennis action to look forward to and it will be interesting to see who makes it to the quarterfinals.

Where to watch the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals 2022?

Here's the complete list of broadcasters for the event:

Argentina - TyC

Australia - Nine

Belgium - VRT / RTBF

Canada - Rogers

Croatia - SportKlub

France - beIN / L'Equipe

Germany - Servus TV

Great Britain - BBC

Italy - RAI / Sky Italia Super Tennis

Kazakhstan - QAZ Sports

Netherlands - Ziggo

Serbia - Sport Klub

South Korea - Coupang

Spain - Movistar

Sweden - SVT

United States - Tennis Channel

You can check out the full list of broadcasters on the official Davis Cup website.

(Information courtesy Davis Cup website)

The likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner will compete in the Davis Cup Finals

Carlos Alcaraz will represent Spain at the Finals

A number of top players will be competing in the Davis Cup Finals, most notably the recently-crowned US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard will reportedly fly to Valencia on a private plane from New York on Monday and reach the venue on Tuesday to join his team.

Davis Cup @DavisCup TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT



The Spanish team has been updated to:



- Carlos Alcaraz

- Roberto Bautista

- Marcel Granollers

- Albert Ramos-Vinolas

- Pedro Martinez



Alexander Zverev will return to action at the international team event. The German suffered an ankle injury in the French Open semifinals in June. He will be eager to help Germany get out of their group, which consists of Australia, France and Belgium.

Another fine player who will compete in the event is Jannik Sinner. The Italian came close to beating eventual champion Alcaraz at Flushing Meadows, but failed to close out their quarterfinal encounter.

Italy have a very strong squad, including the likes of Sinner, Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Musetti. They last won the competition way back in 1976.

