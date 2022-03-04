Davis Cup 2022 qualifiers: Casper Ruud vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (NOR) Casper Ruud vs (KAZ) Alexander Bublik

Tournament: Davis Cup

Date: 5 March 2022

Round: Qualifying Round

Venue: Oslo

Category: ITF Tournament

Surface: Hard

Live Telecast: Norway - Verdans Gang, Kazakhstan - QAZ Sports TV

Casper Ruud vs Alexander Bublik preview

Casper Ruud has been in pretty good form lately

Norway's Casper Ruud takes on Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in the Davis Cup qualifiers. The 23-year-old Norwegian started this year by winning two of his three matches at the ATP Cup. Unfortunately, Norway fared miserably and ended at the bottom of their group behind Spain, Serbia and Chile. Ruud was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an ankle injury.

He returned to action at the Argentina Open as the top seed and reached the final following victories over Roberto Carballes Baena, Federico Coria and Federico Delbonis. Facing Diego Schwartzman, the Argentine took the first set 7-5. However, Ruud bounced back to take the next two sets and win his seventh ATP singles title.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



Casper Ruud edges defending champion Diego Schwartzman in 3 sets to clinch the title



#CasperRuud #DiegoSchwartzman #BuenosAires 2020 champion Casper Ruud wins Argentina Open once againCasper Ruud edges defending champion Diego Schwartzman in 3 sets to clinch the title 2020 champion Casper Ruud wins Argentina Open once again 🏆Casper Ruud edges defending champion Diego Schwartzman in 3 sets to clinch the title 🔥👏#CasperRuud #DiegoSchwartzman #BuenosAires https://t.co/s7QlWlnzYH

Bublik started 2022 at the Adelaide International 2 where he was the sixth seed. However, he suffered an opening-round exit at the hands of Aleksandar Vukic. The 24-year-old then competed at the Australian Open and reached the second round of the tournament after beating Ernesto Escobedo in four sets. He lost to eventual quarterfinalist Gael Monfils in straight sets.

Bublik then competed at the Open Sud de France as the sixth seed. The Kazakh beat Tallon Griekspoor in the first round in two sets before prevailing over Pierre-Hughes Herbert in three sets. He then shocked second seed Roberto Bautista Agut to seal his place in the semifinals.

Bublik beat fifth seed Filip Krajinovic comprehensively to set up a clash against Alexander Zverev in the final. The 24-year-old stunned the German 6-4, 6-3 to win the first singles title of his career.

AP Sports @AP_Sports Alexander Bublik upsets Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-3 in the Open Sud de France final for his first career title. apne.ws/sumBUhi Alexander Bublik upsets Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-3 in the Open Sud de France final for his first career title. apne.ws/sumBUhi

Bublik entered the Rotterdam Open and lost in the first round to former World No.1 Andy Murray. He followed this with a second-round elimination at the Qatar Open. The Kazakh then competed at the Dubai Tennis Championships but lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the opening round.

Casper Ruud vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

The two will meet for the fourth time when they lock horns in the Davis Cup qualifiers. Ruud has won each of their previous three meetings, the first of which came at the St. Petersburg Open in 2019. The Norwegian came back from a set down to beat Bublik.

Bublik and Ruud faced each other twice last year, with Ruud beating the Kazakh 7-5, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Masters followed by a 6-4, 6-0 drubbing at the Paris Masters.

Casper Ruud vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Ruud will enter the match as the favorite to win.

The Norwegian has improved his game immensely by adapting to surfaces other than clay. As a result, he now has a pretty decent record on hardcourts, having won 29 out of 40 matches on the surface since 2021. Ruud will rely heavily on his baseline game and powerful groundstrokes, especially his forehand for points.

Ruud has a pretty good return game which will no doubt be put to the test as Bublik is among the best servers on tour. The Kazakh served the highest number of aces last season and has averaged 14 aces per match so far this year.

Once he gets going, Bublik can be a pretty tough competitor who can put up a fight against top players. However, Ruud should be able to beat the 24-year-old and put Norway in a good position to advance to the finals.

Prediction: Ruud to win in straight sets.

