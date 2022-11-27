Davis Cup Finals 2022 final, Australia vs Canada: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Australia and Canada are set to face off in the championship round of the 2022 Davis Cup finals on Sunday, November 27.

The men from Down Under knocked out the Netherlands to reach the semifinals, where they were up against Croatia. Borna Coric won against Thanasi Kokkinakis to give the Croats a headstart, but Alex de Minaur played a fantastic match to defeat Marin Cilic and level the proceedings.

It all came down to the doubles match, with Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell staging a comeback to defeat Mate Pavic and Nikola Metkic in three sets. The Australians have now reached the Davis Cup final for the first time since 2003.

Canada, meanwhile, moved past Germany in the quarterfinals and into the last four, where Italy awaited them. Denis Shapovalov and Lorenzo Sonego squared off in the opening tie, with the Canadian coming up short in a thrilling encounter that lasted for more than three hours.

Felix Auger-Aliassime won the next tie by defeating Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets to level terms. The 22-year old stepped on to the court once again for the decisive doubles tie alongside Vasek Pospisil as the duo took on Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini.

The Canadians defeated their opponents in two close sets to make it to the final.

While the North American country is still on the hunt for a maiden Davis Cup title, the Australians have won the tournament 28 times before. Both teams have performed exceptionally well so far and the final is likely to be another exciting showdown.

Here are all the details regarding the upcoming Davis Cup final.

Australia vs Canada match schedule

The first singles tie will commence at 1 pm local time and will be followed by the second singles tie. The decisive doubles rubber will take place if the first couple of matches are evenly split between the two teams.

Date: November 27, 2022.

Time: 1:00 pm local time, 12:00 noon GMT, 7:00 am ET and 5:30 pm IST.

Australia vs Canada streaming details

Viewers in the US, Australia, Canada and India can watch the Davis Cup finals live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports & Nine Network.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on Sportsnet.

India: Fans in India can tune into Sony for all the live action.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

