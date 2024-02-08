Davis Cup heroes Ramkumar Ramanathan, N Sriram Balaji to take part in the Bengaluru Open 2024

Ramkumar Ramanathan, N Sriram Balaji, and Saketh Myneni are among India’s Davis Cup heroes, who are set to take part in the Bengaluru Open 2024, scheduled to take place from February 12 to 18.

Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) is the ATP 100 Challenger event organizer.

Ramanathan will partner Saketh Myneni even as Sriram Balaji will have Germany's Andre Begemann as his partner in the men’s doubles.

Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha will be partnering with Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli. Sumit Nagal, who recently achieved his career-best ranking of No.121, will lead the Indian contingent in singles. Nagal grabbed eyeballs after taking down Alexander Bublik in straight sets in the first round of the Australian Open 2024.

"KSLTA is delighted to welcome India's Davis Cuppers and it will be an added impetus for the Bengaluru crowd to witness them in action after their stupendous victory in Islamabad,” Tournament Director Sunil Yajman said in a press release.

“The tournament will also provide the Indian and other top players the opportunity to earn key ranking points and move up the ATP charts. This year competition will be very close considering a very strong field will be aiming for the Title," he added.

How did India perform in the Davis Cup against Pakistan?

India had a memorable time in their Davis Cup 2024 World Group 1 Playoff tie against Pakistan. They beat their arch-rivals 4-0 in Islamabad after Ramanathan, Balaji, and others rose to the occasion. India also made sure of keeping intact their unbeaten run against Pakistan in all Davis Cup ties, stretching their lead to 8-0 since 1964.

On Day 1, Ramanathan and Balaji gave India a 2-0 lead after beating Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan, respectively.

In the first match on Day 2, the doubles pair of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni gave India an unassailable 3-0 lead after beating Muzammil Murtaza and Aqeel Khan 6-2, 7-6 (5).