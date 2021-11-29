"Davis Cup was the springboard for winning three Grand Slams in 2011 and becoming World No. 1:" Novak Djokovic reasserts "unrelenting" passion for the team event

Djokovic and Co. suffered a narrow 1-2 defeat against Germany at the 2021 Davis Cup Finals. Doubles specialists Tim Puetz and Kevin Krawietz emerged as heroes for the German side as they edged past Novak Djokovic and Nikola Cacic in the deciding rubber.

Djokovic, who was looking to lead Serbia to a second title, had earlier leveled the tie with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Jan-Lennard Struff in the singles. But the World No. 1 could not replicate the heroics in the decider, with Serbia losing in three sets.

The loss, however, failed to extinguish Djokovic's "unrelenting" passion for the team event. Speaking after his team's loss, the Serb recalled the title-winning run in 2010, describing it as a "springboard" to a hugely successful 2011 season.

The Serb, who won three Grand Slam titles and reached the No.1 ranking in 2011, said that his passion for the tournament has only grown over the years.

"It was a springboard for winning three grand slam tournaments in 2011 and then becoming the world number one. My passion to play in the Davis Cup is not just unrelenting, it’s only growing as I get older."

Serbia after winning the 2010 Davis Cup World Group Final.

Djokovic lavished praise on the Serbian team, saying that every single side that he has been a part of over the years has comprised a "great group" both on and off the tennis court.

The World No. 1 said he felt "fortunate" to have been a part of the 2010 title-winning squad, before reasserting that the win gave a "massive impetus" to his individual career.

“Every generation I’ve been a part of has been a great group on and off the court," Djokovic said. "I’ve been fortunate to be a part of the team that won the 2010 Davis Cup title."

"I will cherish those memories for the rest of my life," he continued. "Winning the Davis Cup was special because it was a massive impetus for how my individual career developed.”

Novak Djokovic records milestone 50th match win at the Davis Cup

Djokovic notched up a 50th Davis Cup win earlier this week.

Djokovic's win over Struff was his 50th -- including singles and doubles -- at the Davis Cup. The Serb used the moment to reflect on his long and eventful journey.

The World No. 1 reminisced about his time at the team tournament, saying it had been an "honor and privilege" to have represented Serbia at the Davis Cup for the past 15 years.

“Honestly, I had to be reminded by my team that it was coming,” Dojokiv said. “It’s been more than 15 years since I made my debut and playing for my country has been an honor and a privilege.”

The Serb's win over Denis Novak in the opening Group F tie against Austria also helped him surpass Janko Tipsarevic to become the most successful singles player from Serbia in Davis Cup history. Djokovic now has a total of 36 singles wins at the tournament.

