Days after beating Novak Djokovic, Jakub Mensik comes under fire from fans for controversial Miami Open celebration with Jake Paul

A picture featuring reigning Miami Open champion Jakub Mensik celebrating his triumph with renowned social media influencer and boxer Jake Paul recently surfaced. The update garnered a wave of reactions from the fans, with many disapproving of Mensik's company.

Mensik made history by defeating his idol, six-time Miami Open champion Novak Djokovic 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) in the final to secure his first Masters 1000 title. He also became the second-youngest champion in the tournament's history, the first position being held by Carlos Alcaraz, who was 18 when he won in 2022.

The 19-year-old was recently seen celebrating his Miami Open win with Jake Paul, who has often faced fans' scrutiny. Olly Tennis shared a picture on X, showing Mensik posing while Paul held the trophy.

Mensik appeared to face backlash online for posing with Paul. One fan expressed their frustration, writing:

"He lost me as a follower after I looked up who he chooses to hang-out, photo, befriend. Not good company to say politely."

"oh my he’s been corrupted already," one said.

"Guy’s aura points taking a hit rn," another wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from the fans online:

"No way Djocovid got man handled by some Jake paul homie 😭😭😭😭," a fan commented.

"First unforced error mensik hit all week🫣," another chimed in.

"Oh ffs, so disappointing. 🤦🏼‍♀️," one said.

Jakub Mensik's Miami Open triumph could be a stepping stone to a successful career. The Czech reached several other milestones with his win at the Masters 1000 event.

Jakub Mensik sets new milestones with historic 2025 Miami Open triumph

Jakub Mensik at Miami Open 2025 - Image Source: Getty

Jakub Mensik won a total of seven tie-breaks during his Miami Open campaign. These came during his second-round 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) win over Jake Draper, his quarterfinal triumph over Arthur Fils, his victory over Taylor Fritz 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (4) in the semifinals, and in the final against Djokovic. With this, the Czech became the youngest player to win more than six tie-breaks at a Masters 1000 event.

Mensik was ranked 54th in the ATP rankings during his Miami Open campaign. He became the second player outside the top 50 to defeat Novak Djokovic in an ATP final. Stan Wawrinka was the first to do so, when he defeated the Serb in the Croatia Open final.

The win in Miami also catapulted Mensik to a career-high ranking of No.24. Additionally, he became the lowest-ranked player to win the title in Miami.

