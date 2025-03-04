Days after controversial moment, Iga Swiatek joins coach Wim & his family at Indian Wells for adorable group photo

Iga Swiatek's new coach Wim Fissette's wife Jasmien Clijsner shared an adorable picture of their family along with the tennis star at Indian Wells, days after a controversial moment at the Dubai Tennis Championships. After a disappointing defeat at the tournament by 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva, Swiatek was seen snubbing Fissette due to frustration.

The current World No. 2 has had a tumultuous start to the 2025 season. After a semifinal exit at this year's Australian Open, she also faced a similar heartbreak at the Qatar Open after being defeated by Jelena Ostapenko, stripping her of her fourth consecutive title win at the tournament. Things escalated after her quarterfinal defeat against Andreeva, which led to her outburst.

However, it seems that Wim Fissette and Iga Swiatek have settled their differences, as they posed for an adorable group photo that included Fissette's wife and two sons, Arthur and Louis. Clijsner took to her Instagram stories to share an image of them ahead of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells.

Jasmien Clisjner's story with husband Wim Fissette and Iga Swiatek - Source: via @jasmienclijsner on Instagram

She also expressed that the cause for her deteriorating performance is due to the hectic WTA schedule after her loss against the Russian in Dubai.

“For sure it's a calendar thing. Like, we're not going to be able to be consistent for many years playing week by week. But I feel like for sure the calendar is not helping, again, like, we need to switch continents, we need to switch surfaces, we need to switch the balls. Yeah, it's not easy,” said Swiatek (via Tennis.com).

However, Iga Swiatek looks forward to a positive rest of the season with coach Fissette.

Iga Swiatek on her newfound partnership with Coach Wim Fissette

Swiatek at the 2025 Australian Open- Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek broke ties with her coach of three years, Tomasz Wiktorowski, due to personal differences in October 2024. She opened up about her new coach, Wim Fissette, and how she felt about this partnership during the 2025 Australian Open.

She commended his experience of coaching WTA athletes and thinks of him to be very supportive.

"He’s great. I feel like he’s really supportive. Being on the women’s tour isn’t easy. When most of the coaches are men, they need to also understand what we go through sometimes. Wim does that well. He uses his experience. Besides the stuff we do on court, we have a nice relationship and can talk about many things," Swiatek said.

In other news, the player was recently seen enjoying a basketball match at the Chase Centre, where she was cheered on by the crowd.

