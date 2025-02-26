Iga Swiatek smiles from ear to ear after being cheered on by huge crowd at Chase Center as she attends Warriors' NBA game against Hornets

Iga Swiatek was brimming with joy as the crowd at the Chase Centre cheered on for her. The tennis star was present at the Golden State Warriors' home to witness an epic clash against the Charlotte Hornets.

Stephen Curry's side secured a stellar 128 - 92 win against the Hornets as the World No. 2 enjoyed the win from the courtside. Even though she had never publicly spoken about her interest in the sport, her glee was reflective of the fact that she truly enjoyed the game.

The Chase Centre's official X (formerly Twitter) account posted some clips of the star player, as they honoured her presence by showing her on the jumbotron. They also expressed their gratitude on having her on the posts:

"Thrilled to have you with us on #WarriorsGround 💙"

It was quite a refreshing sight during the game, of the Pole enjoying some much-needed and well-deserved time off from the sport.

Iga Swiatek expressed how the hectic WTA calendar has been really taking a toll on her health and her performance after her loss against Russian youngster Mirra Andreeva at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships last week.

Iga Swiatek blames her deteriorating performance on WTA Schedule

Iga Swiatek at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek faced another heartbreak at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis championships after being outplayed 6-3, 6-3 by Mirra Andreeva. This added to the series of losses she has been having in her ongoing season.

At the post-match press conference, she spoke about how the WTA calendar is cluttered with back-to-back matches. The World No. 2 further elaborated on how that is the key reason behind her not being able to give her best performance:

“For sure it's a calendar thing. Like, we're not going to be able to be consistent for many years playing week by week. But I feel like for sure the calendar is not helping, again, like, we need to switch continents, we need to switch surfaces, we need to switch the balls. Yeah, it's not easy.”

"Honestly, I'm not that direct usually, but I would blame this performance on the lack of practice before because I didn't have time." (via Tennis.com)

The Pole will however look to make good use of this break and make a comeback at the American swing of the season. She is set to compete at the Indian Wells tournament starting 7 March 2025.

