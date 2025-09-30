Days after dreamy Morocco wedding, Felix Auger-Aliassime & wife Nina make the most of unconventional Shanghai honeymoon amid his tennis training

Felix Auger-Aliassime recently tied the knot with equestrian Nina Ghaibi in Morocco. The lovebirds subsequently chose a rather unconventional destination for their honeymoon, as they arrived in Shanghai, China, not just to spend quality time together, but also for Auger-Aliassime's campaign at the upcoming Shanghai Masters, the most prestigious men's tennis event in the Asian swing.On Saturday, September 20, Auger-Aliassime and Ghaibi became a married couple, with their gala wedding ceremony taking place at Morocco's iconic 5-star hotel spa, Selman Marrakech, in the imperial city of Marrakesh. Fast forward to Tuesday, September 29, and the Canadian ATP star took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that he and his wife are in Shanghai for both their honeymoon and his Shanghai Masters campaign.Felix Auger-Aliassime's post consisted of four pictures. In one of them, he could be seen practicing at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, the host venue for the Shanghai Masters. In another, he and wife Nina were all smiles as they struck a pose on one of the city's streets. The former World No. 6 playfully captioned the post:&quot;Honeymoon in Shanghai? Why not 😌🇨🇳&quot;The 25-year-old hasn't featured so far in this year's Asian hardcourt swing due to his dreamy Moroccan wedding. However, he is likely to be confident heading into the Shanghai Masters because of his deep run at this year's US Open.Felix Auger-Aliassime reached US Open SF; gave Jannik Sinner tough fight before exiting New York MajorFelix Auger-Aliassime at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)Felix Auger-Aliassime was the No. 25 seed in the men's singles main draw at the US Open. The Canadian conjured up quite an impressive run at the hardcourt Major in New York as he ousted fellow seeds Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Alex de Minaur to reach the semifinals.In the last four though, the 25-year-old suffered a nightmarish start against defending champion Jannik Sinner, losing the first set 1-6. However, despite the setback, he displayed remarkable powers of recovery to hold his own against the Italian in the second set to clinch it 6-3 and level things up.Unfortunately for the Canadian, it was eventual runner-up Sinner who had the last laugh as he took the third and fourth sets 6-3 and 6-4 respectively. The silver lining on the cloud of Auger-Aliassime's semifinal loss at Flushing Meadows was his much-improved ATP Tour-level singles ranking. The 25-year-old is the current World No. 13 and is seeded 12th in Shanghai.