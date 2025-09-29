Shanghai Masters 2025: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The 2025 Shanghai Masters is set to be one of the standout events on the ATP calendar, taking place from October 1-12 in Shanghai, China. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz headlines the field. Fresh off his US Open triumph, the Spaniard has also powered his way into the semifinals of the Japan Open.

Defending champion Jannik Sinner enters as the No. 2 seed. The Italian had a memorable run last year, capping it off with a victory over Novak Djokovic in the final, and he’ll be aiming to recreate that success.

Rounding out the top five seeds are Alexander Zverev, Djokovic, and Taylor Fritz. The tournament also boasts a deep lineup featuring Ben Shelton, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev, and several other top contenders.

With the tournament just a few days away, players are making their final preparations to ensure they hit peak form. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the 2025 Shanghai Masters:

What is Shanghai Masters?

The Shanghai Masters is one of Asia’s premier tennis tournaments, played each year on the outdoor hard courts of the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai. Since its debut on the ATP Tour in 2009, it has grown into a flagship Masters 1000 event, consistently drawing the game’s biggest stars.

Novak Djokovic holds the record with four titles, followed by Andy Murray with three. Roger Federer lifted the trophy twice, while more recent champions include Daniil Medvedev, Hubert Hurkacz, and Jannik Sinner.

Venue

The 2025 Shanghai Masters will be played at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, China. The tournament has been held there since 2009, and the venue is best known for its striking lotus-shaped retractable roof.

\With the main stadium and its surrounding courts, it offers a top-class stage for the event, and the singles and doubles finals will once again take place in the central arena.

Draw and players

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner pictured at the 2024 Shanghai Masters | Image Source: Getty

All seeded players have received a first-round bye. In the first quarter, top seed Carlos Alcaraz headlines the section alongside seventh seed Alex de Minaur. Other notable names in this part of the draw include ninth seed Karen Khachanov, 16th seed Daniil Medvedev, 18th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 24th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, 29th seed Brandon Nakashima, and 30th seed Cameron Norrie.

The second quarter is headlined by third seed Alexander Zverev and eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti. This section also features 12th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, 15th seed Jiri Lehecka, 17th seed Jakub Mensik, 23rd seed Denis Shapovalov, 26th seed Luciano Darderi, and 28th seed Alex Michelsen.

In the third quarter, fourth seed Novak Djokovic and sixth seed Ben Shelton are the top names. Other big names like 11th seed Casper Ruud, 13th seed Andrey Rublev, 19th seed Francisco Cerundolo, 22nd seed Flavio Cobolli, 25th seed Frances Tiafoe, and 31st seed Gabriel Diallo are also in this part of the draw.

Second seed Jannik Sinner and fifth seed Taylor Fritz lead the last quarter. 10th seed Holger Rune, 14th seed Alexander Bublik, 20th seed Tomas Machac, 21st seed Ugo Humbert, 27th seed Tallon Griekspoor, and 32nd seed Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard are some of the names to watch out for.

Schedule

The main draw of the 2025 Shanghai Masters runs from Wednesday, October 1, to Sunday, October 12. Matches in the second week, from Wednesday to Friday, will begin at 12:30 p.m. local time and continue in the evening session at 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday, October 11, play gets underway at 2 p.m. Championship Sunday will feature the doubles final at 2 p.m., followed by the singles final, scheduled not before 4:30 p.m.

Prize money and ranking points

The total prize money for the 2025 Shanghai Masters is set at $9,193,538. The men's singles champion will take home $1,124,360 with 1000 ranking points. The runner-up will earn $597,890 along with 650 ranking points.

Both semifinalists will take home $332,160 each and 400 ranking points, while the four quarterfinalists will receive $189,075 apiece along with 200 ranking points. Players who exit in the Round of 16 will collect $103,225 and 100 ranking points.

Here's the full prize money and ranking points breakdown:

Stage Prize Money Ranking Points Champion $1,124,360 1000 Runner-up $597,890 650 Semifinals $332,160 400 Quarterfinals $189,075 200 Round of 16 $103,225 100 Round of 32 $60,400 50 Round of 64 $35,260 30 Round of 96 $23,760 10

Where to watch Shanghai Masters 2025?

Fans can follow all the action of Shanghai Masters on these channels and websites:

United States; Puerto Rico; Virgin Islands – Tennis Channel

United Kingdom; Ireland; Gibraltar; Isle of Man – Sky UK

Africa/Asia 1* – beIN SPORTS Middle East

Latin America* – ESPN International Latam

Eastern Europe* – Setanta Stans

Australia – beIN Sports Australia

Belgium – Telenet (Play Sports)

Belgium; Luxembourg – BeTV

Bulgaria – A1 Max Sport

Canada – TSN

Canada (Canada Masters only) – Rogers Sportsnet

China; Macao – CCTV

Cyprus – CYTA

Czech Republic; Slovakia – Digisport

France – Eurosport France

Germany; Austria; Switzerland; Luxembourg; Liechtenstein – Sky Deutschland

Greece – OTE

Hong Kong – PCCW

Hungary – Network 4

Asia 1 – Sony / MSM

Italy; San Marino; Vatican City – Sky Italia

Japan – UNEXT

South Korea – CJ ENM

Africa 1* – Supersport Africa

Malta – GO Sports TSN

Netherlands – Ziggo Sport

New Zealand – Tennis TV

Norway – TV2 Norway

Poland – Polsat

Portugal – Sport TV Portugal

Romania – RCS & RDS (Digisport)

The Balkans* – Sportklub

Shanghai – Shanghai Media

Spain – Telefonica / Movistar

Sweden; Finland – TV4 AB.

