Felix Auger-Aliassime press conference: Everything Canadian said after US Open SF loss, from having no regrets to consulting fiancée Nina on next move

Felix Auger-Aliassime talked about having no regrets after facing defeat against Jannik Sinner in the US Open semifinal. He also opened up about how he will consult his fiancée, Nina Ghaibi, for his future moves after the New York Major.

Ad

On Friday, September 5, defending champion Sinner got the better of 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance into his fifth straight Grand Slam final. This was the Canadian's second Grand Slam semifinal, and his wait for a maiden final continues.

The seven-time ATP Tour titlist lost five chances to break the World No. 1's serve in the fourth set. However, when asked if he had any regrets about missing those chances and losing another US Open semifinal, he called it "tough" but had no regrets.

Ad

Trending

"That's tough. I can explain all of them to you, but it's over. Got caught by a slow second serve. I kind of pulled the trigger on a forehand. Could have went in. If it goes in, maybe I'm in a fifth set, maybe not, I don't know. But I don't have regrets. I played my way, I played my game. You live and die with your choices, you know," Felix Auger-Aliassime said.

Ad

Earlier, the Canadian revealed he had a suit-fitting appointment scheduled for September 8, which might have to be rescheduled regardless of whether he reached the final or not. In his latest press conference, he was asked if the suit-fitting issue had been resolved.

"No, I mean, I was on court, man. You expected I was on a phone call like immediately after the loss, and just figuring that out? No, I'll figure it out tomorrow," he responded while smiling.

Ad

Further, he was asked about his Davis Cup plans in the coming week, and Auger-Aliassime believes asking his fiancée, Nina, about it would be a good idea.

"I have to talk with my team and with my fiancée as well. She might have a word in this. Jokes aside, we'll see. But for sure, yeah, I think the wedding is the next big thing," he said.

Ad

Auger-Aliassime was seeded 12th when he reached the semifinal of the US Open in 2021 and lost to Daniil Medvedev in straight sets. As the 25th seed in 2025, he has faced another loss at the same stage.

Felix Auger-Aliassime opens up about the things he is most pleased about after his US Open SF run

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Felix Auger-Aliassime has been one of the standout performers at the 2025 US Open, putting together an impressive run to the semifinals. The Canadian defeated a string of quality opponents, including Alexander Zverev and Alex de Minaur, showcasing his composure under pressure.

Ad

In his post-match press conference, Auger-Aliassime was asked what he was most pleased about during this run, and he reflected at length on both the technical and mental aspects of his game. He began by highlighting the all-round level of his tennis.

"Well, a lot of things. A lot of things. I mean, because obviously there's the level, like the way I'm serving, the way I hit the form, the way I'm moving around the court, the back end too," Felix Auger-Aliassime said.

Ad

From there, he explained that what stood out even more was his mentality and self-belief.

"So there's many things. But I think on top of that, it's just the belief, the mentality, the conviction in myself that I have what it takes to win these type of matches. And even in tough matches like the quarterfinals was probably times where I was playing my worst, so to speak, it was still good, but my worst throughout the tournament. But I was still believing that my time will come and that I will play at a good level again," he added.

Auger-Aliassime's on-court plans for the upcoming weeks are unsure, but his off-court plans are laid out. The Canadian is set to marry Nina Ghaibi in Morocco in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More