Days after emotional US Open withdrawal, Paula Badosa shares life update amid injury concerns

Paula Badosa shared updates on her life while dealing with the woes of her back injury. The former top 10 player has been off the tour since her first-round loss at Wimbledon in July, and she has recently announced her withdrawal from the US Open due to the injury as well.The 27-year-old has been dealing with troubles due to her back since 2023. In 2024, she made a dominant comeback by qualifying for her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal in the US Open, which was followed by a promising semifinal run at this year's Australian Open.Badosa's injury didn't take a backseat. She was forced to withdraw from her Round of 16 match against Alexandra Eala at the Madrid Open and has struggled this season after that. However, she is keeping a positive mindset by working on herself to get back on track soon.The former world No. 2 shared moments from her life by posting a series of selfies to show how she is healing ahead of a strong comeback soon.&quot;From my camera roll to your scroll,&quot; she wrote on her Instagram post on Thursday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPaula Badosa is currently ranked 12th in the WTA rankings. She also recently reflected on her recent setbacks and offered a glimpse into her perspective on the matter.Paula Badosa's emotional reflection on recent setbacksBefore the news of Paula Badosa's US Open withdrawal broke out, the Spaniard shared an insight into her current situation through an Instagram post last week. She admitted that even though her journey has been filled with difficulties, she is still hopeful.&quot;I wasn’t built by easy days. I was shaped by the moments that broke me, the choices that didn’t go as planned, and the times I fell short of who I wanted to be. My setbacks weren’t signs that I was weak; they were necessary chapters in a story that’s still being written,&quot; she wrote (an excerpt from post).Badosa claimed that these hardships and 'failures' are the key moments that made her a more resilient person. She added:&quot;I don’t run from failure anymore. I respect it because it’s the reason I stand here… Stronger, wiser, and still becoming.&quot;Paula Badosa's withdrawal has allowed Switzerland's Jil Teichmann to secure a spot in the main draw of the New York Slam, which is set to begin on August 24.