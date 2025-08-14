Days after emotional US Open withdrawal, Paula Badosa shares life update amid injury concerns

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Published Aug 14, 2025 19:09 GMT
Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty
Paula Badosa - Image Source: Getty

Paula Badosa shared updates on her life while dealing with the woes of her back injury. The former top 10 player has been off the tour since her first-round loss at Wimbledon in July, and she has recently announced her withdrawal from the US Open due to the injury as well.

Ad

The 27-year-old has been dealing with troubles due to her back since 2023. In 2024, she made a dominant comeback by qualifying for her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal in the US Open, which was followed by a promising semifinal run at this year's Australian Open.

Badosa's injury didn't take a backseat. She was forced to withdraw from her Round of 16 match against Alexandra Eala at the Madrid Open and has struggled this season after that. However, she is keeping a positive mindset by working on herself to get back on track soon.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The former world No. 2 shared moments from her life by posting a series of selfies to show how she is healing ahead of a strong comeback soon.

"From my camera roll to your scroll," she wrote on her Instagram post on Thursday.
Ad

Paula Badosa is currently ranked 12th in the WTA rankings. She also recently reflected on her recent setbacks and offered a glimpse into her perspective on the matter.

Paula Badosa's emotional reflection on recent setbacks

Before the news of Paula Badosa's US Open withdrawal broke out, the Spaniard shared an insight into her current situation through an Instagram post last week. She admitted that even though her journey has been filled with difficulties, she is still hopeful.

Ad
"I wasn’t built by easy days. I was shaped by the moments that broke me, the choices that didn’t go as planned, and the times I fell short of who I wanted to be. My setbacks weren’t signs that I was weak; they were necessary chapters in a story that’s still being written," she wrote (an excerpt from post).
Ad

Badosa claimed that these hardships and 'failures' are the key moments that made her a more resilient person. She added:

"I don’t run from failure anymore. I respect it because it’s the reason I stand here… Stronger, wiser, and still becoming."

Paula Badosa's withdrawal has allowed Switzerland's Jil Teichmann to secure a spot in the main draw of the New York Slam, which is set to begin on August 24.

About the author
Aatreyi Sarkar

Aatreyi Sarkar

Twitter icon

Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.

Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe

She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.

Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications