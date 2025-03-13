  • home icon
  Days after horrifying stalker scare, Emma Raducanu deletes Instagram presence

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Mar 13, 2025 06:48 GMT
Emma Raducanu Instagram
Emma Raducanu | Image Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu has made a rather surprising move on Instagram, something few would have expected. This comes just days after her terrifying stalker scare, which had left her distressed for months.

Raducanu's stalker ordeal had been ongoing for three months before it gained media attention during the Dubai Tennis Championships in mid-February. She lost to Karolina Muchova in the Round of 32 but was deeply shaken by an incident during the tournament.

During her match against Muchova, Raducanu spotted the man who had been following her in the stands and instantly panicked. She approached the umpire, hid behind her chair, and broke down in tears before security swiftly removed him.

In the aftermath of the incident, Emma Raducanu made a bold move to reduce her social media presence. As of March 13, she has deleted her Instagram account, which boasted 3 million followers. Whether this decision was influenced by the stalking ordeal remains unknown.

Before that, the former US Open champion put the incident behind her and traveled to Indian Wells for the WTA 1000 tournament, this time with extra bodyguard protection. However, her campaign was short-lived as she suffered a first-round exit against Moyuka Uchijima.

