Days after joining Emma Raducanu in Dubai, Coco Gauff once again embraces the night practice tradition at Indian Wells

Coco Gauff has continued to engage in her night practice sessions as she gears up for the 2025 Indian Wells. The American will enter the highly coveted WTA 1000 event as the third seed, meaning she will receive a bye into the second round.

Though Gauff had an electric start to her 2025 season, winning the United Cup with Team USA, she has since struggled to replicate her usual high-quality tennis. After a quarterfinal exit to Paula Badosa at the Australian Open, the 20-year-old had a disastrous outing at the Middle East swing, where she was eliminated in her opening matches at the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The American star took a breather to rejuvenate herself ahead of the Sunshine Double, the Indian Wells Open, and the Miami Open, where the crowd will have huge expectations of her. She also made her Oscars red carpet debut, wearing an ethereal customized yellow gown with a Rolex and earrings, highlighting her look.

Following her trip to Hollywood, where she was also joined by Serena Williams and Aryna Sabalenka, Gauff took to Instagram to announce that she was shifting her focus back to tennis ahead of the WTA 1000 event.

Lol, and just like that we are back in the tennis world," she wrote.

In another Instagram story, Coco Gauff posted an image of the tennis court as she continued her trend of night practice sessions at 8:06 pm. She had earlier expressed her love for the night practice sessions on her Instagram stories while she was preparing for the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she joined Emma Raducanu.

Gauff will have a tough path if she wants to conquer the Indian Wells Open and may have to kick things off against a former US Open champion.

Coco Gauff will kick off her Indian Wells 2025 campaign against Emma Raducanu or Moyuka Uchijima

Coco Gauff, seeded third, will take on either Emma Raducanu or Moyuka Uchijima in the second round of the 2025 Indian Wells Open.

While Gauff has never played Uchiijima in her career, the American played Raducanu in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open. The 20-year-old, who was the seventh seed back then, defeated the Brit 6-3, 7-6(4). Meanwhile, Uchijima and Raducanu played each other in Seoul in 2022, where the Brit won 6-2, 6-4.

Coco Gauff is in the top half of the draw, which is headlined by top seed Aryna Sabalenka and also features Jasmine Paolini, Emma Navarro, Daria Kasatkina, and others.

