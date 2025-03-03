Hours after turning up the glam at Oscars with Serena Williams, Coco Gauff crashes back into 'tennis world' at Indian Wells

Coco Gauff is looking forward to this week's BNP Paris Open tournament after a glamorous night attending the Oscars along with several notable figures, including WTA legend Serena Williams. The 2023 US Open champion took time off from her busy tennis schedule to appear on the famous Oscar's red carpet, rocking a stunning look in a V-neck yellow gown.

Gauff, who burst onto the tennis scene as a 15-year-old, has endured a challenging start to the 2025 season, but appears unphased. The WTA's third-ranked player in the world revealed that this was her first time at the prestigious event, but as a previous Vogue cover model, she's no stranger to the world of fashion and movies.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, she posted a picture wearing a familiar tennis tracksuit, and having come firmly back to earth. Gauff mentioned that she was now concentrating on the day job:

"Indian Wells, California. Lol, and just like that we are back in the tennis world," she wrote.

Her next tennis assignment is the Indian Wells' BNP Paribas Open, a tournament in which she reached the semifinal in 2024, losing out to Maria Sakkari.

Coco Gauff looking to regain form after shaky start to 2025 season

Coco Gauff will be seeded third at the Indian Wells Open, and will look to make a deep run. The 2025 season has seen the American fail to fully capitalize on an impressive end to 2024, when she won the Beijing WTA 1000 and the WTA tour finals in Riyadh.

Gauff started 2025 in superb form, winning all her United Cup matches, including a 6-4, 6-4 rout of World No. 2 Iga Swiatek. Since then, however, Gauff has found wins hard to come by. After a straight-set loss to Paula Badosa at the quarterfinal stage in Melbourne, she received a bye into the Round of 32 in Qatar, only to be beaten by Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 2-6, 5-7.

Gauff then went to the Dubai Tennis Championships and was dumped out in the first round by compatriot McCartney Kessler, again by the short route. At Indian Wells she'll need to regain her concentration, and in her red carpet interview she was clear that tennis was at the forefront of her mind (as quoted by DailyMail):

"It was definitely overwhelming, something I'm not used to but it was super cool to just be here and experience it and step out of the sporting world. But I have my sneakers on for tomorrow."

Aside from her US Open win, Coco Gauff has nine singles titles under her belt, and one doubles Major - the 2024 French Open.

