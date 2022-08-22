"Dear Novak Djokovic, please don't withdraw until the tournament starts" - Serb's fans express their anger as the decision to allow him remains pending

With just a week left until the 2022 US Open, Novak Djokovic's fans continue to try and build pressure on the authorities in the hope that he will be allowed to enter the country before the event kicks off.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) released the entry list for the last Grand Slam tournament of the year on Sunday. The list includes both Djokovic and World No. 2 Alexander Zverev, who injured his ankle during his semifinal clash against Rafael Nadal at the French Open. Although the 25-year-old German is back in practice, he is most likely to miss the Major.

If any two players from the main draw pull out of the tournament before the qualifying matches begin on Tuesday, America's Stefan Kozlov and Jack Sock will get to replace them. However, given that there's still a slight chance for Djokovic to get a green signal, he is likely to wait a little longer before announcing his withdrawal.

Tennis fans on social media seem to be divided on the issue. The Serb's fans want him to wait as long as the rules allow him to. On the other hand, there are a few who see it as a selfish move to not let another player get in.

"Djokovic is the greatest of all time and zverev worked hard to get in the top 10. Both want to play the US Open and will wait as long as they are allowed to before withdrawing from the draw, and rightfully so," a fan tweeted.

Bharat @AKDave18 @BenRothenberg Djokovic is the greatest of all time and zverev worked hard to get in the top 10. Both want to play the US Open and will wait as long as they are allowed to before withdrawing from the draw, and rightfully so.

"No longer any health or safety reason for barring Novak Djokovic from the US Open. None. The federal govt and USTA should be ashamed. And this stain will linger. It will come up, inevitably, whenever tennis' alltime records are discussed," a user posted.

Philo @plohrey1 No longer any health or safety reason for barring Novak Djokovic from the US Open. None. The federal govt and USTA should be ashamed. And this stain will linger. It will come up, inevitably, whenever tennis' alltime records are discussed.

"Tennis fans can’t do anything about the immigration policy of a country. It would be discriminatory against thousands of unvaccinated foreigners if Djokovic is allowed to come to the US just because he is a tennis player. That’s what you are failing to see. Stop victimizing him," another fan wrote.

Michelle Ramirez Fro @Ramirezmmrf @Trace_Janey @RafaelNadal @rogerfederer @DjokerNole Tennis fans can't do anything about the immigration policy of a country. It would be discriminatory against thousands of unvaccinated foreigners if Djokovic is allowed to come to the US just because he is a tennis player. That's what you are failing to see. Stop victimizing him.

Here are a few more reactions:

Mahesh S Wali @MaheshS_Wali



THIS IS A REQUEST FROM ALL YOUR FANS. Dear @DjokerNole please don't withdraw until tournaments starts.

THE JOKER(S) 🃏🇷🇸 @SerbsInSports @BenRothenberg Why Djokovic wouldn't wait? He will wait till the draw and its his right, he still has minimal chance to end up in US

NenadN @NenadN5 @BenRothenberg Zverev and Novak will wait to the end! That's their right and that's the rule. And "rules are the rules" ...no? 🙄

Stefan @StefanR17181506 @BenRothenberg It makes no sense for Novak to withdraw before the draw. So two American players who didn't get wildcards can qualify and lose in the first round? That's logical

MVM @yogaresolution @DrEliDavid Preventing the best from playing has no justification especially after the new cdc "guidelines".

J Ad @joodge64 @Trace_Janey @RafaelNadal @rogerfederer @DjokerNole Nobody is discriminating against Djokovic. He's being required to follow the same immigration rules that countless people are following. The fact that you think he's being discriminated against speaks to your own level of narcissistic entitlement.

Paula Fagerberg @PaulaFagerberg @BenRothenberg Really selfish of Djoker. He knows he's not getting vaxxed and he knows he's not getting an exemption

RDA @RDAManOfLeisure @plohrey1 The USTA has nothing to do with foreign policy of the country. It is a private non for profit entity. Why do people have such a hard time understanding that tennis bodies don't define regulations for entry to the country?

Novak Djokovic must be monitoring the health and safety updates from the USTA

Novak Djokovic during the 2021 US Open

The tournament organizers of the US Open recently updated their health and safety protocols for spectators and players. The USTA set the record straight with the following statement that fans traveling from outside the US will be required to show proof of vaccination to enter the country:

"At this time, ticket holders will not be required to show proof of COVID vaccination for admission into the US Open. However, please note that if you are traveling from abroad to attend the US Open, you must be fully vaccinated with the primary series of an accepted COVID vaccine to travel to the United States (this applies to non-U.S. citizens and/or non-U.S. immigrants).

This could well mean that the same rules will apply to the players as well. Hence, Novak Djokovic could miss his second Major of the year after the Australian Open.

