"Decide for yourself which side is the hate coming from" - Martina Navratilova slams TRA invading women's rights events

Martina Navratilova recently slammed Trans Rights Activists' actions in an open-for-debate comment.

The TRAs' Transgender Rights Movement was meant to promote the legal rights of transgender people, which would have gradually eliminated violence and discrimination against the trans community.

However, some Trans Rights Activists took up the extreme path to ensure their voice was heard. Some of them showed up at several women’s rights events around the world and raided the places. These actions were supposed to intimidate the women’s rights activists.

Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova is known to voice her opinion against the transgender community desperately invading women’s space, whether it is in sports or any other activities.

After learning that some TRA groups have been vehemently showing up to peaceful women’s rights events to cause havoc, Navratilova questioned her followers to decide which group is oppressive.

The 66-year-old took to social media to share a video that showcased different times the trans activists interrupted women's rights events.

"Watch and decide for yourself which side is the hate and oppression coming from… yup," Navratilova wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The user who had made the video thanked Navratilova for sharing the post and the tennis legend extended her gratitude to the user in return for putting effort into crafting the video and spreading awareness.

"Thanks for putting it out there- that took a lot of work! We need to keep shining the light in every way. The TRA’s want to shut down all conversations- we can’t let it happen," she replied.

"What an utter joke" - Martina Navratilova on trans woman Dylan Mulvaney being named Woman of the Year

18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova shared her dissatisfaction with trans woman Dylan Mulvaney being acclaimed as the Woman of the Year by a British LGBTQ magazine.

Mulvaney received the Woman of the Year on October 11, in the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, by the LGBTQ magazine Attitude, sponsored by the British Virgin Atlantic.

In view of this, Navratilova wrote:

"What an utter joke. Again. Tell me how many females who identify as men won any kind of a male award? How many? None that I know of. Shame on Virgin for this," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

