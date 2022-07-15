"Deep down, he’s still pretty disappointed to come so close but not win" - Lleyton Hewitt on Nick Kyrgios' Wimbledon run

Lleyton Hewitt has said that his compatriot Nick Kyrgios will be gutted after coming close to winning his first Major title in the Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

Kyrgios, 27, belied nerves to make a brisk start in his first Grand Slam final, riding a lone break of the Djokovic serve to pocket the opener. However, the former World No. 1 responded with a break of his own in the second and survived four break points to level proceedings.

In an even third set, it was Kyrgios who blinked first, dropping serve from 4-4, 40-0 up, and Djokovic made no mistake serving out the set. The Australian improved in the fourth set, coming within two points of a decider. However, Kyrgios unraveled in the ensuing tie-breaker, conceding a 6-1 lead before Djokovic made good on his third championship point.

Hewitt told Reuters (as quoted by The Australian) that Kyrgios should be proud of the grasscourt season he just had. The 27-year-old made the semifinals in Stuttgart and Halle before his unexpected run to the Wimbledon final.

Hewitt urged his compatriot to "keep believing in himself," considering the firepower he possesses, especially on grass.

“Deep down, he’s still pretty disappointed to come so close but not win," Hewitt said. "But as I told him, he should be extremely proud of the performances over the last two weeks and throughout the whole grass-court season. Everyone knows the kind of firepower and game style that he has and what he’s capable of doing. He just has to go out there and keep believing in himself.”

"We're a much stronger side if he's available and can play for us" - Lleyton Hewitt on Nick Kyrgios playing Davis Cup

Nick Kyrgios at the 2019 Davis Cup - Day Three

Nick Kyrgios hasn't played the Davis Cup for Australia in three years. The 27-year-old declined an invitation from team captain Lleyton Hewitt in March to take on Hungary at the Ken Rosewall Arena.

Hewitt reiterated his desire to have the big-serving Kyrgios in his Davis Cup team ahead of his induction into the Tennis Hall of Fame in Rhode Island.

“We’d absolutely love to have him playing for us," Hewitt said. "We’re a much stronger side if he’s available and can play for us. And he’s an option for singles and doubles matches, which is important in this format. To have that kind of weapon at your disposal, we’d certainly want him to be part of that, if possible.”

Kyrgios will now look forward to a strong north American swing.

