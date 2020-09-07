Novak Djokovic shook the world on Monday by getting defaulted from his fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta at the US Open.

After missing three set points, the Serb went down injured and was broken on his own serve. That led to a bizarre withdrawal after he launched a ball to the back of the court in anger, which hit a lineswoman.

The World No. 1 tried to plead his case with the match referee and the tournament officials, but it was to no avail as the disqualification was done in accordance with the letter of the law. Novak Djokovic skipped the subsequent press conference, but he has has since apologized through social media.

This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I'm extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended.

Recently, the first-time Slam quarterfinalist Denis Shapovalov - who himself had been part of a similar incident three years ago - spoken about Djokovic's default, calling it 'unfortunate for everyone'.

Hopefully Novak Djokovic can shake it off and move on: Denis Shapovalov

Denis Shapovalov after being defaulted himself at Davis Cup 2017

Shapovalov spoke to members of the media after his 6-7 6-3 6-4 6-3 win against David Goffin in the fourth round of the US Open. The Canadian player was sympathetic towards Novak Djokovic's predicament, having suffered the same fate early in his career.

"First of all, it's just super unfortunate for everybody," said the Canadian. "I've been in that situation so I know exactly how Novak is feeling. Of course, he had no intentions to go after the lines woman. Thankfully she's okay."

In 2017, while trailing against Kyle Edmund at the Davis Cup, Denis Shapovalov smashed a ball on the court in anger. But the ball happened to strike the chair umpire in the eye, temporarily affecting his sight, and a default followed.

The World Group tie was poised evenly at 2-2 at that time, and Britain ended up beating Canada after the incident. Shapovalov accepted responsibility for his actions and apologized immediately, and he hopes the same for Novak Djokovic now.

"It could have ended up very, very bad. Luckily everybody is okay. Hopefully Novak can shake it off and move on. I mean, of course, he needs to grow and learn from this. But it's super, super unlucky as well. The ball could have went anywhere," asserted Shapovalov.

Novak Djokovic was the firm favorite for the tournament, and the incident now ensures that the US Open will see a new men's Grand Slam champion for the first time since 2014. The likes of Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev are all contenders for the title, but young players like Shapovalov and his compatriot Felix Auger-Aliassime should also fancy their chances.

As for Novak Djokovic, the incident has led to his first defeat of the 2020 season, and ended his bid to win an 18th Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows. That means he will have to wait a while longer before he can close the gap on his rivals - Rafael Nadal (19) and all-time record holder Roger Federer (20).