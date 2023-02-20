Former World No. 2 Paula Badosa is having a tough time earning wins so far in the 2023 season, and she is expressing that by quoting former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

Paula Badosa’s latest exit came at the Dubai Tennis Championship, where she succumbed to Liudmila Samsonova in the first round after going down fighting in a marathon three-setter. After her loss, the player suggested that she was failing to score wins despite putting in the hard word.

Expressing her emotions, she shared a recent clip of Daniil Medvedev, where the former World No. 1 sounded relieved after his ABN AMRO Rotterdam Open win, but mentioned how players can get engulfed in self-doubt when things are not working in their favor despite putting in all the hard work.

"I mean to be honest, I practice hard all the time, so when it doesn't work, you're like, f**k, what am I doing wrong?" Daniil Medvedev said in the video clip.

"How I feel right now," Paula Badosa wrote.

Paula Badosa and Daniil Medvedev’s seasons so far

Daniil Medvedev earned his first title of 2023 in Rotterdam

Paula Badosa kicked off her season by representing her home country of Spain at the 2023 United Cup and was successful in the only match she was able to play in the tournament.

Her next tournament was the Adelaide International 2, where the Spaniard was a serious contender to win the title, until a thigh injury suffered during her quarterfinal clash derailed her momentum. Although Badosa went on to win the quarterfinal match against Beatriz Haddad Maia, she had to withdraw from the tournament right after and was unable to contest the semifinals.

The 25-year-old faced heartbreak as her injury refused to improve in time for the Australian Open, and she had to pull out of the tournament. This was followed by a withdrawal from the Abu Dhabi Open. The former World No. 2 then contested the Qatar Open, but faced a devastating opening-round defeat to Haddad Maia.

The Spaniard crashed out of the Dubai Tennis Championships in the opening round

Her latest loss came against Liudmila Samsonova 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championship. The match of close margins saw Paula Badosa exit the tournament despite earning two points more than her opponent.

Similar to Paula Badosa, Daniil Medvedev went through a rough patch in 2022 after facing a painful loss to Rafael Nadal in the final of the 2022 Australian Open. Despite climbing to World No. 1 and lifting two titles, the Russian suffered many unexpected defeats and was unable to defend his 2021 US Open title.

He even crashed out of the world’s top 10 after losing to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1 and facing a third-round exit at the 2023 Australian Open, where he was the defending finalist. The 27-year-old, is however, back to winning ways, having earned his first title of the season in Rotterdam and re-entered the Top-10.

Daniil Medvedev is now scheduled to compete at the 2023 Qatar Open between February 20-25.

