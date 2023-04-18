Denis Shapovalov recently revealed his picks from the tennis world for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The Coachella event, which is currently underway [April 14-23], is one of the most renowned music festivals in the United States. The event draws a young, vibrant crowd and is well-known for its signature bohemian chic fashion.

Denis Shapovalov isn’t marking his presence at Coachella this year as he gears up for his participation at the Barcelona Open. Nonetheless, the tennis player disclosed his picks for the festival in a recent video released by the ATP Tour.

Speaking about who his companion would be at the event, the former World No. 10 said that his long-time girlfriend – Swedish tennis player Mirjam Bjorklund would be his plus one and revealed that he would also have tennis legend Roger Federer by his side to acquire backstage access to meet the performers and the VIPs.

“My plus one would be Mirjam, my girlfriend. I’ll definitely take her,” Shapovalov said. “Roger for sure would be backstage. He can get you access anywhere."

Denis Shapovalov also stated that he was confident about running into his American colleagues at Coachella and declared that World No. 12 Frances Tiafoe would be his hype man, given the American’s enthusiastic and uplifting personality.

“[Will run into] Probably the American guys. Fritz, Opelka, Tommy Paul, one of these guys for sure,” the 24-year-old said, “[Hype man] Gotta be Tiafoe. He for sure gets so pumped. Like, you practice with him, you hit like the most basic winner, the guy goes crazy. It’s like, he’s so happy for you.”

The Canadian further picked his compatriot Felix Auger-Aliassime as the player most likely to have the best picture and fashion sense at Coachella.

“[Best photo] I don’t know, maybe Felix. He loves his little fashion photos, you know,” he said, adding, “[Best outfit] I gotta go Felix again, right? Same thing. Best outfit- best photo, you know. He’s wearing a turtleneck, obviously nice dress pants.”

The athlete, who previously had an infamous rapping stint at the 2019 Indian Wells Open, hilariously conveyed that he would entrust the music responsibility to himself and would play Elvis Presley classics at the concerts.

“[Best taste in music] Me, for sure. I am the DJ. Elvis. Elvis Presley. It could be the weirdest Coachella ever,” he said, laughing.

For his best dancer pick, the 24-year-old decided on Gael Monfils and confessed that he himself had two left feet when it came to dancing.

“Best dancer – I gotta go with Gael [Monfils],” he said.

“I can’t dance. No, no. I’m the guy that stands in the corner and let’s people do their thing, you know. I’m like the head bopper. You know, like Hitch – he’s like stay in your lane – That’s me right there,” the athlete confessed.

Denis Shapovalov gears up for 2023 Barcelona Open

Denis Shapovalov at the 2023 Miami Open

On the tennis front, Denis Shapovalov is gearing up to contest his first clay-court match of the season at the 2023 Barcelona Open.

The Canadian, who previously withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters, is the 14th seed in the ongoing ATP 500 event and received a bye in the opening round.

On Wednesday, April 19, Shapovalov is set to face Slovak qualifier Jozef Kovalik in the Round of 32.

