Denis Shapovalov's fiance Mirjam Bjorklund shares throwback pictures of the couple's trip to the Maldives

Denis Shapovalov and his fiance Mirjam Bjorklund recently shared throwback pictures from their vacation in the Maldives.

The couple, who got engaged in July 2023, stayed at the luxurious COMO Maalifushi resort, where they enjoyed the breathtaking views of the turquoise ocean, the white sand beaches, and the tropical nature. They also showed off their love for each other with some adorable poses and captions.

Shapovalov and Bjorklund are both professional tennis players who compete on the ATP and WTA tours, respectively. They met for the first time in 2019 and began dating in June that year. They announced their engagement on social media on July 20, 2023, with photos of Shapovalov proposing to Bjorklund in Bastad, Sweden — her home country.

The couple shared their experience at the resort on their Instagram accounts, where they can be seen exploring the place and enjoying the sun, sea, and beaches. The Swede posted a series of pictures on Friday, November 17, with the caption:

"@comomaalifushi You were incredible!!✨🤍 #throwback."

Denis Shapovalov also posted some pictures from their vacation, with a caption:

"This place is unreal."

How Denis Shapovalov fared in the 2023 season

Denis Shapovalov at the 2023 Miami Open

Denis Shapovalov has struggled in 2023, failing to win a title and reaching only one quarterfinal. He has suffered early exits in most of the tournaments he has played, and his ranking has dropped to No. 103.

Shapovalov began the year on a positive note, reaching the last eight at the Adelaide International 1, where he lost to World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. He then put up a valiant fight against Hubert Hurkacz in the third round of the Australian Open, losing in five sets, 7-6(3), 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3.

However, the 24-year-old could not build on that result and faced early exits in the following hardcourt tournaments. His chances of turning things around at the French Open were ruined when he lost in the third round to former World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

The Canadian has been out of action in the ATP tour since the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where he made it to the fourth round before falling to Roman Safiullin in a four-set thriller, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3. He missed the Citi Open, Canadian Open, and the US Open due to a knee injury.

Denis Shapovalov has a win-loss record of 13-13 this season. He has not claimed a title since Stockholm (2019) and has not reached a final since Vienna (2022).