Swedish tennis player and Denis Shapovalov's girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund, who has been a J.Lindeberg ambassador since 2022. She recently posed for a photoshoot with the leading Swedish clothing brand.

The photos, which were posted on J.Lindeberg's social media accounts, show Shapovalov's girlfriend wearing some of the brand's latest spring collection pieces. These range from sporty dresses and skirts to chic jackets and caps.

"Personal, versatile and with a winning attitude," read an Instagram post on the same from J.Lindeberg

Bjorklund, currently ranked World No. 123 in singles, expressed her excitement about the collaboration with the brand in an interview with their website.

The photoshoot took place at the Tennisstadion Stockholm, where Bjorklund trains regularly. The photographer, Jakob Zingaropoli, captured Bjorklund's dynamic and confident personality as she posed with various props such as tennis rackets, balls, and bags.

The stylist, Louise Hedblom, selected outfits that highlighted Mirjam Bjorklund's athletic physique and complemented her blonde hair and blue eyes.

Denis Shapovalov struggles in straight sets defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas at Barcelona Open

Denis Shapovalov

In the ongoing Barcelona Open, Denis Shapovalov was outplayed by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 16. The match lasted for just 77 minutes, and Shapovalov lost it in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

Shapovalov, who had a disappointing day, struggled with his serves, and his second serve failed to deliver. He had a terrible 46 serve percentage and won less than half of the points in his games, with four breaks from the nine chances offered to the Greek.

Shapovalov made 27 unforced errors and was not consistent with his shots throughout the match. He hit a total of 16 winners, but it was overshadowed by his 12 double faults alone.

The Canadian tried his best to hold his ground, denying three break points in the early games. However, he failed to maintain his rhythm, and Tsitsipas grabbed the first set with ease, winning it 6-3.

In the second set, Tsitsipas held on after deuce at 1-1 and returned from 40-0 down in the next set to earn a break opportunity. Shapovalov saved it with a booming serve and held on to lock the result at 2-2.

However, Tsitsipas grabbed the fifth game at love and used his rival's wild forehand in the next one to secure a break and forge a 4-2 advantage.

In game seven, the Greek player experienced the first issue behind the initial shot and faced two break points. He erased them with winners before bringing the game home with a service winner for 5-2.

Poll : 0 votes