Despite Amanda Anisimova upsetting Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff's ex-coach says American isn't the favorite against Iga Swiatek in Wimbledon final

Amanda Anisimova has put together a stellar campaign at this year's Wimbledon by reaching her maiden Major final against all odds. Coco Gauff's former coach Brad Gilbert, however, insisted that the American's current form doesn't compare to that of Iga Swiatek while picking the Pole as the favorite in their title clash on Saturday, July 12.

Before this week, Anisimova had only once passed the Grand Slam tournament's quarterfinal stage (2019 French Open). The World No. 12 came into her own at SW19, though, outlasting quality opponents like Aryna Sabalenka and Linda Noskova en route to the final. The 23-year-old's three-set victory against World No. 1 Sabalenka on Thursday, July 10, notably marked a great display of resilience as she beat the Belarusian 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the semifinals.

Amanda Anisimova will next play the in-form Iga Swiatek for silverware at SW19. The five-time Major winner has performed significantly better than her younger opponent this fortnight, reaching the first singles final of her 2025 for the loss of just 19 games in her last four outings at the grasscourt Major.

Against that background, Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert picked the former World No. 1 over the first-time finalist as the title favorite. While the 63-year-old rejoiced at his fellow American making it to the Wimbledon final, he didn't think highly of her prospects against the former World No. 1, going by an interaction with a fan.

"Probably not vs Iga Pop," Brad Gilbert claimed on X later on Thursday.

Gilbert, who has also worked with the likes of Andre Agassi and Andy Murray, enjoyed a coaching stint with Gauff from July 2023 to November 2024.

Amanda Anisimova gives a nod to "inspirational" Iga Swiatek ahead of Wimbledon 2025 final

Following her semifinal win, Amanda Anisimova gave props to Iga Swiatek's work ethic and career achievements while looking forward to bringing "some high-quality tennis" to their first-ever WTA Tour meeting in the Wimbledon final.

"Iga is such an unbelievable player. She’s also been an inspiration to me. Her work ethic and all of her achievements have been really inspiring. I’m sure it’ll be an amazing match again. Getting to compete against an unbelievable player again is gonna be super special. Hopefully I can bring some high-quality tennis and make it a battle," Amanda Anisimova told the media on Thurday.

Anisimova, meanwhile, is set to break into the women's top 10 in next week's WTA rankings after her positive results this fortnight.

