Despite French Open exit, Ben Shelton & soccer star girlfriend Trinity Rodman leave Paris full of cherished memories

Ben Shelton's girlfriend and soccer star Trinity Rodman looked back on her time with the American following his 2025 French Open exit on Sunday, June 1. The couple looked completely captivated by one another as they went on a stroll in Paris.

Shelton achieved his career-best result at the French Open this week, reaching the fourth round. The World No. 13 couldn't make it further, as he was beaten 6-7(8), 3-6, 6-4, 4-6 by second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz in three hours and 22 minutes.

Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman was present in Ben Shelton's players' box throughout the week, offering him some much-needed support. Earlier on Thursday, June 5, she posted a compilation reel on Instagram of some of their moments together in the City of Love.

In the caption, the 23-year-old expressed how much she had taken to her ATP star boyfriend.

"No one else," Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman wrote in the caption of the Instagram reel on Thursday.

The Washington Spirit star, who has scored 23 goals in her National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) career, is sidelined from the game due to a back injury. As the 5-foot-8 forward recovers from her setback, she was forced to shut down her detractors during this fortnight in Paris after doubts surrounding her commitment arose.

"Yes, I'm grinding almost every day in PT to get back on the field," Trinity Rodman wrote on Instagram this week. "NO, I'm not just being a wag and vacationing:) thank you."

Shelton and Rodman, meanwhile, had first hinted towards a romantic link in March 2025 with an online interaction. They have since been spotted together multiple times after going official.

Ben Shelton has enjoyed a respectable season on the ATP Tour this year

Ben Shelton hits a serve at French Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Ben Shelton has won 18 of his 29 matches on the pro tour in 2025, including his second career semifinalist run at the Australian Open and reaching the fourth round of the French Open.

Other highlights of the American's year include finishing runner-up at the BMW Open and make it to the last eight at the Indian Wells Masters.

The 23-year-old began the year ranked outside top 20 but has since closed the gap between himself and the elites by achieving a career-high ranking of 12 in March. He will begin his grasscourt season at the Stuttgart Open, which begins on June 9.

