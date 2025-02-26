Despite restrictions coming with doping ban, Jannik Sinner allowed to train at home of ATP Masters 1000 tournament: Report

Jannik Sinner's doping ban restricts him from training at any facility affiliated with a federation. This regulation narrows his options down to private courts but luckily for him, according to a report, one of the best private courts is right next to his home in Monte Carlo

There was intrigue surrounding where Sinner would conduct his private training as he was barred from using federal facilities and any registered professional for his sessions. However, a report in Gazzetta dello Sport states that the Monte Carlo Country Club, Sinner's usual training ground, is a private court. Therefore, the World No. 1 can train near his home.

Based in Monaco, Sinner can train at the Monte Carlo Country Club for the next month before the grounds become federal property when the Masters 1000 event takes place in April.

As soon as the event is over, Sinner's ban on training will also be over. As the rules state, three weeks before his ban ends, the Italian can return to training in any facility with a registered professional.

Jannik Sinner set to miss 12 ATP-Tour level events including four Masters 1000

Jannik Sinner tested positive twice for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing drug, in March 2024. The news about his failed drug tests was made public in August and he received a 'no-fault' verdict from the ITIA after an independent tribunal conducted an investigation.

The tennis world was sent into a frenzy when the World No. 1's doping tests were revealed with many defending him and the rest criticizing the system for not punishing him.

However, WADA was unconvinced by the ITIA's ruling and appealed the verdict seeking a two-year ban. The case was set to be heard by CAS in April 2025 but in February, WADA and Sinner reached an agreement with the Italian accepting a three-month ban.

The World No. 1 will not be able to participate in any event until May 4, 2025. He will miss 12 ATP Tour-level events including the Miami Open, the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the Monte Carlo Masters, and the Madrid Open. However, he will be able to make his return at his home Masters 1000 event, the Italian Open, which begins on May 7.

The 23-year-old will also be able to play at the French Open which begins later in May.

