  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "Did not expect this" - Rafael Nadal’s sister Maribel, Eugenie Bouchard & Casper Ruud delighted by Roger Federer and Spaniard's fun golf outing

"Did not expect this" - Rafael Nadal’s sister Maribel, Eugenie Bouchard & Casper Ruud delighted by Roger Federer and Spaniard's fun golf outing

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 23, 2025 03:30 GMT
French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2025. - Source: Getty
Rafael Nadal’s sister Maribel, Eugenie Bouchard & Casper Ruud delighted by Roger Federer and Spaniard's fun golf outing - Source: Getty

Tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal swapped rackets for golfing drivers this week. Federer made the trip with his wife, Mirka, and their children, reconnecting with Nadal and also visiting his Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor. On Sunday, the iconic duo teed up at Pula Golf Resort in Mallorca, Spain.

Ad

Federer took to Instagram and posted about his time sharing the fairways with Nadal. The duo can be seen putting and completing birdies for a round of golf.

In one photo, the two icons were captured mid-round on a lush course, dressed in shorts and holding golf clubs like seasoned pros. Federer captioned the post:

"Anyone ready to take on the two of us?? #Fedal"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Canadian star Eugenie Bouchard reposted the moment on her Instagram. She captioned it:

"Did not expect this today but loving it!!!!!"
Genie Bouchard&#039;s Instagram story
Genie Bouchard's Instagram story

Fellow tennis stars also chimed in on the post. Casper Ruud, currently one of the ATP’s top-ranked players, cheekily commented on Federer’s style, writing:

Ad
“Nice belt (and glove) 😉😆 @rogerfederer”

Maria Isabel Nadal, Rafa’s younger sister, commented with a trio of heart emojis and a heart-eyed face:

“😍❤️❤️”

Meanwhile, one user summed up the aura in the comments section for the two tennis legends:

“Two Legends. One Bond. Fedal Forever 💕🎾”

Another top comment read (translated from Spanish):

“Roger’s elegance outshines even James Bond.”
Comments section
Comments section

Roger Federer's visit to Spain and meeting with Nadal comes after he made an appearance at Roland Garros alongside other members of the Big 4, Novak Djokovic and and Andy Murray, to pay tribute to the 14-time champion there in May. He was also seen courtside at Wimbledon, enjoying Djokovic's matches. Earlier this week, Federer visited the Rafa Nadal Academy as well.

Ad

Roger Federer talks about Rafael Nadal's legacy at Roland Garros

It was an emotional setting at Philippe Courtier when a plaque in tribute to Rafael Nadal was revealed. To make the moment even more emotional, Nadal's rivals from his playing time and now close friends, including Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, were there, making the Spaniard even more emotional.

Ad

In an interview with Mary-Joe Fernandez on TNT, Federer had the best words for his rival and friend. He said:

“It’s amazing how dominant he has been here. He is so incredible, and I am so happy that he got the plaque forever, not just for a year or something like that. And I think it meant a lot to Rafa. So, I am very honoured that I had the chance to play against Rafa on this court.” Roger Federer

The duo has come a long way in tennis. Now in retirement, they are embracing their rivalry and enjoying their time on the golf course.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications