"Did not expect this" - Rafael Nadal’s sister Maribel, Eugenie Bouchard & Casper Ruud delighted by Roger Federer and Spaniard's fun golf outing

Tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal swapped rackets for golfing drivers this week. Federer made the trip with his wife, Mirka, and their children, reconnecting with Nadal and also visiting his Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor. On Sunday, the iconic duo teed up at Pula Golf Resort in Mallorca, Spain.Federer took to Instagram and posted about his time sharing the fairways with Nadal. The duo can be seen putting and completing birdies for a round of golf.In one photo, the two icons were captured mid-round on a lush course, dressed in shorts and holding golf clubs like seasoned pros. Federer captioned the post:&quot;Anyone ready to take on the two of us?? #Fedal&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCanadian star Eugenie Bouchard reposted the moment on her Instagram. She captioned it:&quot;Did not expect this today but loving it!!!!!&quot;Genie Bouchard's Instagram storyFellow tennis stars also chimed in on the post. Casper Ruud, currently one of the ATP’s top-ranked players, cheekily commented on Federer’s style, writing:“Nice belt (and glove) 😉😆 @rogerfederer”Maria Isabel Nadal, Rafa’s younger sister, commented with a trio of heart emojis and a heart-eyed face:“😍❤️❤️”Meanwhile, one user summed up the aura in the comments section for the two tennis legends:“Two Legends. One Bond. Fedal Forever 💕🎾”Another top comment read (translated from Spanish):“Roger’s elegance outshines even James Bond.”Comments sectionRoger Federer's visit to Spain and meeting with Nadal comes after he made an appearance at Roland Garros alongside other members of the Big 4, Novak Djokovic and and Andy Murray, to pay tribute to the 14-time champion there in May. He was also seen courtside at Wimbledon, enjoying Djokovic's matches. Earlier this week, Federer visited the Rafa Nadal Academy as well.Roger Federer talks about Rafael Nadal's legacy at Roland GarrosIt was an emotional setting at Philippe Courtier when a plaque in tribute to Rafael Nadal was revealed. To make the moment even more emotional, Nadal's rivals from his playing time and now close friends, including Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, were there, making the Spaniard even more emotional.In an interview with Mary-Joe Fernandez on TNT, Federer had the best words for his rival and friend. He said:“It’s amazing how dominant he has been here. He is so incredible, and I am so happy that he got the plaque forever, not just for a year or something like that. And I think it meant a lot to Rafa. So, I am very honoured that I had the chance to play against Rafa on this court.” Roger Federer The duo has come a long way in tennis. Now in retirement, they are embracing their rivalry and enjoying their time on the golf course.