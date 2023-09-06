"Did I ever mention a Grand Slam?" - Nick Kyrgios defends his statement on beating Daniil Medvedev in US Open 2022

Nick Kyrgios has defended his statement about not getting enough credit for beating Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 US Open.

Earlier this week, Medvedev came from set down to defeat Alex de Minaur 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 and reach the quarterfinals at the New York Major. When a fan empathized with de Minaur for the result online, Kyrgios responded by saying that he did not get enough recognition for comprehensively defeating the Russian at Flushing Meadows last year.

Kyrgios and Medvedev faced off in the Round of 16 at the season's last Grand Slam. The Australian looked at his best as he registered a 7-6 (11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in two hours and 53 minutes and then ended the defending champion's campaign.

"Yep, most definitely didn’t get enough credit for dismantling him last year," he had tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Another fan responded to the 28-year-old's statement by pointing out that Medvedev is a Grand Slam champion, unlike the Aussie.

"Where is your Grand Slam singles trophy," asked the fan.

Kyrgios replied by stating that he never spoke about being a better player than Medvedev, before adding that their head-to-head stats made for an interesting read.

"Did I ever mention a Grand Slam? Way better player than me on a consistent basis, the head-to-head is interesting," he responded.

Expand Tweet

Kyrgios and Medvedev have met five times on the ATP tour, with the former emerging victorious on four occasions.

Andrey Rublev stands between Daniil Medvedev and a place in the US Open 2023 SFs

Andrey Rublev in action at the 2023 US Open.

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev will keep their friendship aside when they lock horns in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open on Wednesday, September 6.

Such is the close relationship between the two that Medvedev made Rublev the godfather of his 11-month-old daughter. The former World No. 1 spoke of their friendship at a press conference recently, stating that one match or a bad result will not have any effect on their bond.

"I think we're really close friends. I think we have a great relationship," he said. "Even if on the court we're big competitors, so I do think one match, I say a fight, we can talk or something like this, I think nothing is going to, let's call it, come between us to separate us in real life. We're really close. I mean, we share a lot of let's call it interests and stuff like this."

Medvedev, however, stated that the two players will be at their best when they face each other as they are competitive.

"But again, on the court, we both want to win. We not going to be friends in two days," he added.

Medvedev will head into the match with the upper hand, having won five of his seven meetings with Rublev on the ATP tour, including two wins at Grand Slams — at the 2020 US Open quarterfinals and the 2021 Australian Open quarterfinals.