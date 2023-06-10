Andy Roddick accurately predicting Carlos Alcaraz's cramping issues in his French Open semifinal clash against Novak Djokovic has left tennis fans in awe.

The much-awaited clash between Alcaraz and Djokovic more than lived up to its hype in the opening sets. The Serb started the match off strong, claiming a solitary break in the fourth game, before fending off three break points to claim the opener.

After taking some time to find his rhythm in the first set, Alcaraz rose to the occasion in the second set, showing off his all-court ability and securing a crucial break at 6-5 to level the scores.

Despite the third set starting off in a similarly scintillating fashion, the match took an unexpected turn when Carlos Alcaraz abruptly stopped play at 1-1 due to severe cramping. The World No. 1 was forced to forfeit a game in order to receive treatment for the issue.

The 20-year-old looked visibly worse for wear during the remainder of the match, only managing to win one game over the third and fourth sets, as Djokovic claimed a 6-3, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Minutes prior to Alcaraz's cramping woes, Andy Roddick foresaw the very same issue after observing the Spaniard's attempts to shorten his points during the third set.

"I'm gonna keep an eye on those legs ..... starting to pump the ball. CA trying to shorten points even more," Roddick tweeted.

Roddick's prediction came 10 minutes before the Spaniard stopped play.

"From 10 minutes ago .... This isn't good. He's halfway through this thing minimum," he commented.

Several fans joked about Roddick's apparent ability to see the future after his astute prediction.

"Did you have a previous life as Nostradamus?" a fan commented.

"Send me the numbers of the National Lottery please," another fan chimed in.

"Andy Roddick is a seer," a user posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"I would have felt sorry about myself if I would retire" - Carlos Alcaraz explains why he continued playing French Open SF despite painful cramps

Carlos Alcaraz plagued with cramping issues during the 2023 French Open SF

Following his defeat, Carlos Alcaraz explained why he chose to continue his match against Novak Djokovic at the 2023 French Open, stating that he would have regretted retiring from the momentous occasion of a Grand Slam semifinal.

"Well, I would have felt sorry about myself if I would retire, you know. I'm in a semifinal of a Grand Slam. If I retired from that, it could have been really tough for me," Carlos Alcaraz said in his post-match press conference.

With his win, Djokovic inched closer to attaining his third Roland Garros title and his record 23rd Grand Slam title. The Serb will be up against Norway's Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday, June 11.

Should Djokovic win the final against Ruud, he will reclaim the World No. 1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz and will also take the lead in the Race to the ATP Finals.

