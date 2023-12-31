"Didn't know I was micd" - Jessica Pegula jokes after her expletive-laden rant at United Cup goes public

Jessica Pegula ranted about missing returns during her tie against Great Britain's Katie Boulter on Sunday, December 31 at United Cup 2024.

Pegula faced an upset defeat at the hands of Boulter while representing Team USA at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. She squandered her opening set lead in the tie as her opponent secured the next two sets to give Great Britain an early lead on Sunday.

During her struggle in the third set against the Brit, Pegula vented her anger out while talking to team captain David Witt in the break.

"How many f***ing returns am I going to miss like this every f***ing time," Jessica Pegula spouted.

Unfortunately for the American, she didn't realize being on the mic and that her words were being recorded all the while. The clip of Pegula's tirade quickly hit the social media platforms.

She came across the video on X (formerly Twitter) and joked:

"Just upset I was missing returns. I didn’t know I was micd"

Team USA later recovered from the deficit in the match on the back of Taylor Fritz's comprehensive victory over Cameron Norrie. Later, Pegula and Fritz joined hands for a mixed-doubles duel with Katie Boulter and Neal Skupski. They defeated the Brits despite losing the opening set to secure a 2-1 win for their side.

Jessica Pegula: "To start the year well to get some matches at United Cup I think is really important for the whole year"

Jessica Pegula

During the pre-tournament press conference at United Cup, Jessica Pegula admitted to being clueless about her future goals ahead of the 2024 season.

"I feel like I can't believe we're already starting the year again. I feel like I just ended the year, which I did. I don't even know if I've even looked ahead to goals, haven't even had enough time," she said.

The World No. 5, however, collected her thoughts and suggested that tasting success in Perth would set the tone for the rest of the year.

"I think obviously to start the year well to get some matches here I think is really important for the whole year, and to get that momentum going. I think just starting the year off right, trying to have a good, positive mentality. Just playing one match at a time I think has worked well for me," Pegula added.

Jessica Pegula is scheduled to take on Alja Tomljanovic in the USA's next fixture against Australia in Group C at United Cup.