"Did roger just play his last match 9 months pregnant?" - Tennis fans left puzzled after publication uses Rafael Nadal's photo with Roger Federer to announce birth of son

The news of the birth of Rafael Nadal's son got the tennis world excited as many congratulatory messages began to flow in. However, one particular post that announced the news caught the attention of tennis fans, who were confused by a photo of Roger Federer with Nadal being used in the post.

The Spanish tennis legend's wife Maria Francisca Perello gave birth to Rafael Jr. on Saturday, as widely reported by multiple publications. One of those reports, by Marca, used a Laver Cup photo of Nadal and Federer smiling at each other.

MARCA @marca ¡Ha nacido!



¡Ya está aquí Rafael Nadal Perelló!



¡Felicidades a Mery y a Rafa de todo corazón! ¡Os queremos!



marca.com/tenis/2022/10/… ¡Ha nacido!¡Ya está aquí Rafael Nadal Perelló!¡Felicidades a Mery y a Rafa de todo corazón! ¡Os queremos! 🎉🎉🎉 ¡Ha nacido! 🎉🎉🎉 ❤❤❤ ¡Ya está aquí Rafael Nadal Perelló!¡Felicidades a Mery y a Rafa de todo corazón! ¡Os queremos! marca.com/tenis/2022/10/…

A tweet announcing the news of the birth of Rafael Nadal's son

Reacting to the same, fans showed their sense of humor while expressing their surprise at the choice of photo.

"Didn't know Roger was pregnant, congrats to Fedal," one Twitter user wrote.

v @missh8ter



¡Ya está aquí Rafael Nadal Perelló!



¡Felicidades a Mery y a Rafa de todo corazón! ¡Os queremos!



didnt know roger was pregnant congrats to fedal

sandra 🐼 @sandslepands



¡Ya está aquí Rafael Nadal Perelló!



¡Felicidades a Mery y a Rafa de todo corazón! ¡Os queremos!



Rafa Nadal just welcomed his first child into the world with Roger Fed— wait what

"Why does it look like Roger is the mum? Please put Mery’s photo instead. She’s the one who gave birth," another fan tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the same:

🧑‍🌾🛸 @butterflierer



¡Ya está aquí Rafael Nadal Perelló!



¡Felicidades a Mery y a Rafa de todo corazón! ¡Os queremos!



did roger just play his last match 9 months pregnant ??? goat debate ended

Fedal Archive @ArchiveFedal



¡Ya está aquí Rafael Nadal Perelló!



¡Felicidades a Mery y a Rafa de todo corazón! ¡Os queremos!



Did Mery cut her hair? The Admin couldn't recognize her from the photo.

Aaamih (Hima's version) @aaamih



¡Ya está aquí Rafael Nadal Perelló!



¡Felicidades a Mery y a Rafa de todo corazón! ¡Os queremos!



Not Marca using a Rafa and Federer picture to announce the birth of Rafa's son

rey @reysephone



¡Ya está aquí Rafael Nadal Perelló!



¡Felicidades a Mery y a Rafa de todo corazón! ¡Os queremos!



congrats to the newly fathers 🫶

alex @acertainromnce



¡Ya está aquí Rafael Nadal Perelló!



¡Felicidades a Mery y a Rafa de todo corazón! ¡Os queremos!



mery looks so different here 😫

Mery's pregnancy ran into complications over the past few weeks and Nadal expressed worry after his US Open exit and even after his Laver Cup appearance. He left the Laver Cup after his doubles match with Federer to be with his family during this important time and attended the exhibition event only to be part of the Swiss' final career match.

Now that Rafael Jr. is here, the entire family can breathe a sigh of relief. Meanwhile, official word from the Spanish legend or any of his family members is still pending.

Novak Djokovic congratulates Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic congratulated Rafael Nadal and his family over the happy news after being informed of reports of the birth of the Spaniard's son during a press conference at the Astana Open. Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev in the Astana Open semifinals on Saturday and was given the news soon after.

He wished the baby and the mother good health. Himself a father of two children, Djokovoic said that he does not need to give his great rival any advice on fatherhood as he has a big family who will take care of things.

"Congrats! I didn’t know. Really? It’s a beautiful news. I wish his wife and baby a lot of health and happiness. As a father, I’m not gonna give any advice to him. He has a big family. I’m sure he will experience himself," Djokovic said.

Meanwhile, Nadal has been training back home in Mallorca during his time away from the tour. He is expected to participate in the Paris Masters later this month before playing in the ATP Finals to end the season. He is also nursing an abdominal injury that has consistently troubled him since Wimbledon.

