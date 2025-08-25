"Didn't need Novak Djokovic toe closeup while I'm eating" - Fans annoyed by coverage of Serb's 'nasty' blister in US Open 1R

Novak Djokovic seemed to be in cruise control after taking the first set 6-1 in his first-round match at the 2025 US Open against home hope Learner Tien. However, a physical problem appeared to hinder his second-set showing, and even though he won it 7-6 (3) to put himself in pole position for the win, he called for ATP physio Clay Sniteman. Coverage subsequently revealed a nastily blistered big toe on the Serb's right foot, the sight of which repulsed several fans.The former No. 1 and 24-time Major champion ultimately sealed the deal by wrapping up the third set 6-2. 22-year-old Zachary Svajda, another American, awaits the Serb in the second round.Many fans on X (formerly Twitter) were disgusted by the look of Novak Djokovic's blistered big toe, suggesting that broadcasting networks shouldn't have shown it the way they did up close.&quot;Didn't need Djokovic toe closeup while im eating dinner ok bye,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Yo ESPN I don’t need a close up of Djokovic’s blistered big toe 😭,&quot; commented another.&quot;I did not need to see the trainer rip the band aid off Djokovic toe and reveal this 👇🏻 #USOpen,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;Ain’t no way they showed Djokovic’s big toe on my screen,&quot; added yet another.&quot;That what happens when you don't play enough leading up to a major. That would be a callus by now,&quot; one stated.&quot;My thoughts exactly. That thing looked nasty, too. I played 6 hours this week and could barely walk barefoot because my toe/balls of my feet are angry with me. I can't imagine having g skin flapping like that... Eeeek!,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.Novak Djokovic made &quot;strange&quot; admission about 1R win over Learner Tien at US Open 2025Learner Tien (left) and the Serb (right) shake hands at the end after the conclusion of their first-round match at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)Reflecting on the nature of his first-round victory against Learner Tien at the 2025 US Open, the ATP No. 7 explained how the encounter felt &quot;strange&quot; to him, particularly considering the stark contrast between the first two sets.&quot;It was a strange kind of match. The first set was 20 minutes and then the second one was one hour and 20, so quite the opposite sets we played. It was key for me to hold my nerves in the second set and clinch it in a tie-break,&quot; the Serb said.However, the 24-time Slam winner, chasing an outright record 25 singles Major titles at this year's US Open, showed other concerning signs during his first-round outing as well. His hip seemed to be giving him trouble at one stage, and on multiple occasions, he stretched his body with with his hands pulling his racket behind his head, possibly to get more oxygen into himself.