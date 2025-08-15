Sportscaster claims Novak Djokovic not likely to win 25th Grand Slam title in bold prediction ahead of US Open

Broadcaster and former tennis player Andrew Castle has voiced his opinion about Novak Djokovic's chances of winning a 25th Grand Slam title. The latter is currently gearing up to compete at the US Open.

Djokovic last competed at Wimbledon, where he came very close to winning his 25th Grand Slam, as he advanced to the semifinals. However, the Serb couldn't make his way to the final as Jannik Sinner got the better of him by claiming a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win. The 38-year-old is now training in a bid to conquer the 25th Grand Slam title of his career at the US Open.

Amid this, Castle has shared his take on Djokovic's chances of winning his 25th Grand Slam title at the US Open. In a recent interview with Betway Insider, he said as long as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are playing, he doesn't think the Serb will be able to nab another Grand Slam title.

"But as long as Sinner and Alcaraz are there, I can’t see Novak winning and it’s probably exactly what he expects people to say. If anybody can turn that round and shove it up everyone’s a****, I think he would love to do that. I think that’s absolutely magnificent, and I would love it, I would be on my feet if he could get a run going and make it 25 Grand Slams at the US, especially the place where he was disqualified that one time," said Castle.

Along with this, he said that if Djokovic were to win his 25th Grand Slam title, he should retire from the sport. However, he shared his prediction, stating that he doesn't think the 38-year-old is likely to win another Grand Slam.

"It would be glorious and the moment he wins the 25th, I think he should retire. You can’t go on forever, he should play as long as he wants but personally, I don’t think he is likely to win this one or another one."

Andrew Castle once sang praises of Novak Djokovic, commending his ability to perform in big moments.

When Andrew Castle appreciated Novak Djokovic's skill of performing better when everyone is against him

Andrew Castle once sat for an interview with Sky Sports in 2022, where he opened up about his personal opinion on why Novak Djokovic could win the Australian Open that year.

Reflecting on this situation, Castle stated that the 38-year-old performs better with people against him, calling him a stubborn and hard-working guy on the court.

"I wouldn't be surprised [if he won the tournament]. He's such a stubborn and hard-working guy on court, if he gets this exemption and if the Australian government don't supersede the court, I would say that he's going to tee it up and play," said Castle.

Voicing his opinion about Novak Djokovic's performance at the Australian Open in Melbourne, he added:

"If he can get through two, three, four rounds, and play his way into the tournament - we know how good he is - I wouldn't be at all surprised to see him into the second week of this Grand Slam once again, because he is so stubborn and so good. When it's time, and the bell rings, he'll be ready to compete."

He further added:

"Sometimes Novak can be even better when everyone is against him than when everyone is for him."

Novak Djokovic will next be seen competing at the US Open, which is slated to begin on August 19, 2025, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

