"Diet Coke drinking lunatic" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs slams $5.7B-worth Donald Trump over lift on single-use plastic ban

Serena Williams's ex-coach Rennae Stubbs has lashed out at President Donald Trump after he announced he would sign an Executive Order to lift the ban on single-use plastic. She has voiced her disdain towards the American President on many occasions.

After winning the highly-documented presidential elections in November last year, Trump became the President of America on January 20 and has taken no time in making some big decisions. He updates his followers on social media about his next course of action and his latest tweet on X (formerly Twitter) reads:

"I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don't work. BACK TO PLASTIC!"

Trump had expressed his disdain for paper straws during his campaign rally against Joe Biden in 2020:

"They want to ban straws. Has anyone tried those paper straws? They're not working too good. It disintegrates as you drink it, and if you have a nice tie like this tie, you've got no choice."

When a user shared Donald Trump's tweet on his account and sarcastically congratulated America, Serena Williams's coach Rennae Stubbs lashed out at the $5.7 billion-worth President (according to Forbes) for lifting the ban on the environment-harming material:

"The dolphins thank you Donald! U Diet Coke drinking lunatic."

Stubbs has also slammed the US President's controversial Gaza proposal.

Serena Williams's ex-coach Rennae Stubbs reacts to Donald Trump's controversial plans for the Gaza strip

Earlier this week, a user on X said Donald Trump wasn't wasting time disrupting the status quo and was doing what he said he would. The user also felt that the American President could revolutionize global politics with his approach. These comments were made about Trump claiming that the USA will "take over" the Gaza Strip.

However, Rennae Stubbs responded to the above user by stating that keeping promises isn't necessarily a good thing. She criticized the 78-year-old's actions and explained to the user.

"Dude! Just because someone does stuff he said he would doesn’t make it good! Ffs. He just pretty much said. He Palestinian people, find somewhere else to live, me and Benny are about to build some condos and hotels here!"

Stubbs also lashed out at Trump following his controversial comments on the Washington DC plane crash incident.

