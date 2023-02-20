"Digging up graves to ensure you dim Novak Djokovic's light" - Serb's fans rubbish new stat suggesting he is far from the most weeks at No. 1 record

Novak Djokovic’s fans are amused and annoyed at the emergence of a new statistic which suggests that the Serb is still far from becoming the tennis player with most weeks as the World No. 1.
On Monday, February 20, Novak Djokovic equaled Steffi Graff’s long-held record as the player with the most weeks as the World No. 1. Graff and Djokovic are now joint holders of the record with 377 weeks at the top.
The 35-year-old will surpass retired Steffi Graf’s record next week, with Carlos Alcaraz placed right below the World No. 1.
The Serb's fans were thus thrilled by the development and are looking forward to next Monday, when the 22-time Grand Slam champion will stand as the sole owner of the record.
A social media page dedicated to tennis updates, however, tried to subdue the fans’ excitement by posting a new stat showing former American tennis player Bill Tilden (1893-1953), to be the player holding the record, with 723 weeks as the World No. 1. He was followed by Rod Laver at 452 weeks and Tony Wilding at 378 weeks. The 35-year-old was placed fourth on the list.
It is worth noting that the ranking system was introduced in 1973, five years after the commencement of the Open Era. Thus, the Serb's fans declared that the outdated stats were of no real value.
“This is a bit ridiculous, there is no equivalence between these periods and the only period where rankings actually exist is the Open Era. Tilden played when there were massive barriers for players outside of a few select countries to actually play Tennis around the world.” one fan said.
Many other fans took sarcastic digs at the source.
“Big Bill Tilden? Tony Wilding? Seriously? Very disappointed you did not go back to 17th century Jeu de Paume stars,” yet another individual remarked.
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
Novak Djokovic scheduled to play at the Dubai Tennis Championships next
Novak Djokovic is enjoying an extended tennis break after winning two back-to-back titles in 2023 at the Adelaide International 1 and the Australian Open.
While the World No. 1 is 590 points ahead of Carlos Alcaraz, he faces a fast-emerging threat to the top spot with the 19-year-old set to defend his title at the ATP 500 in Rio this week.
The Serb is thus expected to come out with all guns blazing at his next tournament – the Dubai Tennis Championships, which will be held from February 27 – March 4.
