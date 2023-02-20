Create

"Digging up graves to ensure you dim Novak Djokovic's light" - Serb's fans rubbish new stat suggesting he is far from the most weeks at No. 1 record

By Pranjali P.
Modified Feb 20, 2023 15:31 GMT
Novak Djokovic fans expressed displeasure as new stat is unearthed
Novak Djokovic fans expressed displeasure as new stat is unearthed

Novak Djokovic’s fans are amused and annoyed at the emergence of a new statistic which suggests that the Serb is still far from becoming the tennis player with most weeks as the World No. 1.

On Monday, February 20, Novak Djokovic equaled Steffi Graff’s long-held record as the player with the most weeks as the World No. 1. Graff and Djokovic are now joint holders of the record with 377 weeks at the top.

The 35-year-old will surpass retired Steffi Graf’s record next week, with Carlos Alcaraz placed right below the World No. 1.

The Serb's fans were thus thrilled by the development and are looking forward to next Monday, when the 22-time Grand Slam champion will stand as the sole owner of the record.

A social media page dedicated to tennis updates, however, tried to subdue the fans’ excitement by posting a new stat showing former American tennis player Bill Tilden (1893-1953), to be the player holding the record, with 723 weeks as the World No. 1. He was followed by Rod Laver at 452 weeks and Tony Wilding at 378 weeks. The 35-year-old was placed fourth on the list.

It is worth noting that the ranking system was introduced in 1973, five years after the commencement of the Open Era. Thus, the Serb's fans declared that the outdated stats were of no real value.

“This is a bit ridiculous, there is no equivalence between these periods and the only period where rankings actually exist is the Open Era. Tilden played when there were massive barriers for players outside of a few select countries to actually play Tennis around the world.” one fan said.
This is a bit ridiculous, there is no equivalence between these periods and the only period where rankings actually exist is the Open Era. Tilden played when there were massive barriers for players outside of a few select countries to actually play Tennis around the world. twitter.com/TennisMyLife68…

Many other fans took sarcastic digs at the source.

“Big Bill Tilden? Tony Wilding? Seriously? Very disappointed you did not go back to 17th century Jeu de Paume stars,” yet another individual remarked.
@TennisMyLife68 @atptour @WTA @thetennisbase Big Bill Tilden? Tony Wilding? Seriously?Very disappointed you did not go back to 17th century Jeu de Paume stars.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

@TennisPuneet @DjokerNole I'm just waiting for them to start it.👇 They may one day reach the Stone Age in their comparisons.twitter.com/TennisMyLife68…
Once @DjokerNole broke a record, their ass got burned. They start with the other new record standard that even never consider before 😂Why are you guys really insecure with Nole's achievements? #NoleFamily twitter.com/TennisMyLife68…
I just know uncle toni himself tweeted it twitter.com/tennismylife68… https://t.co/xNzS2WUO8f
At least could've waited a few days/weeks to make it seem less obvious.. 🤣What next? Wheelchair tennis? Doubles?? twitter.com/TennisMyLife68…
Just when he broke the record, they started adding days as number 1 in their backyard 😭 twitter.com/TennisMyLife68…
@TennisMyLife68 @atptour @thetennisbase I have news for you. The No.1 record actually belongs to King Louis the XIV, who reigned for an unprecedented 3,772 weeks & 3 days. What's that? Oh, we're talking about ATP No.1 records? Really? But *you* were the one bringing up other diversionary stats so why not this one? 😈
@TennisMyLife68 @atptour @WTA @thetennisbase You forgot these guys! Legend says they held the number one spot 1,000 weeks! https://t.co/Ti2ggNOE6W
@TennisMyLife68 @atptour @WTA @thetennisbase Could have been???? Are you digging up graves to ensure that you dim Novak's light .
@TennisMyLife68 @atptour @WTA @thetennisbase Is it April Fools day already ?
@TennisMyLife68 @atptour @WTA @thetennisbase Is this supposed to be a joke?Omg🤡
@TennisMyLife68 @atptour @WTA @thetennisbase Suddenly you morons drop the ladies ranking like a hot potato after you can‘t misuse them for your desperate rankings game. Where is the outcry of the woke army?FRed ranks behind Graf, M🥴rtina and Serena…

Novak Djokovic scheduled to play at the Dubai Tennis Championships next

Novak Djokovic lifted a 10th Australian Open title at the 2023 tournament
Novak Djokovic lifted a 10th Australian Open title at the 2023 tournament

Novak Djokovic is enjoying an extended tennis break after winning two back-to-back titles in 2023 at the Adelaide International 1 and the Australian Open.

While the World No. 1 is 590 points ahead of Carlos Alcaraz, he faces a fast-emerging threat to the top spot with the 19-year-old set to defend his title at the ATP 500 in Rio this week.

The Serb is thus expected to come out with all guns blazing at his next tournament – the Dubai Tennis Championships, which will be held from February 27 – March 4.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Quick Links

Edited by Arshit Garg
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...