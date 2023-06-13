Rafa Nadal Academy’s graduate Abdullah Shelbayh has expressed his displeasure over the haphazard organization of the Nottingham Open ATP Challenger event.

On Monday, June 12, Shelbayh contested the second qualifying round of the Nottingham Open. The player was involved in a tight battle with qualifying top seed Joris De Loore. He eventually ended up on the losing side in the deciding tiebreak to fall 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3) after two hours and 13 minutes of play.

The 19-year-old tennis player was, however, left fuming due to the inadequate handling of his match. Over the course of their encounter, Shelbayh and De Loore had to switch surfaces, as the outdoor grasscourt event was suspended due to rain. The competitors concluded their match on indoor hardcourts.

Shelbayh claimed that the organizers took the decision prematurely, due to their urgency to call it a day.

“One hour and 30 minutes played on outdoor grass. Play got suspended and the tournament directors and supervisors didn’t even wait till the last delay to play outdoors just because they wanna go home,” he stated via a story posted on his Instagram account.

The Jordanian added that he did not have the proper shoes required for hardcourts as the tournament is typically a grasscourt event:

“Somehow, we end up continuing the match indoors hard without even hardcourt shoes.”

He then blasted the Nottingham Open Challenger authorities for their “horrendous” organization.

“Great Job. @atpchallengertour maybe it’s time for you guys to do something about this horrendous organization in a tournament of that category. Absolutely disgraceful,” Abdullah Shelbayh complained.

Shelbayh also stated that the players receive fines for not having the appropriate gear, but organizers of the ATP challenger event walk away without any consequences.

“We end up getting fined while the supervisors and tournament directors eat and sleep and earn money,” he said, blasting the ATP.

The switch in tournament surface isn’t a new occurrence on the ATP Challenger circuit. A few weeks ago, the Turin challenger claycourt event had to switch venues due to the flooding in Italy. It was completed on indoor hardcourts.

Andy Murray to participate in ATP Challenger Nottingham Open after Surbiton Trophy glory

Andy Murray, who is steadily reestablishing himself in the tennis world, has taken the challenger circuit by storm.

Murray lifted his first winner’s trophy since the ATP 250 in Antwerp in 2019 at the Aix En Provence claycourt challenger last month. The three-time Grand Slam champion then skipped the French Open to focus on the grasscourt season.

Murray has commenced his grass campaign in spectacular fashion. The Brit emerged victorious at the Surbiton Trophy challenger event last week.

In a bid to keep his momentum going, the former World No. 1 has now accepted a wildcard entry into the ongoing Nottingham Open Challenger event.

