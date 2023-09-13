Jessica Pegula's father and the owner of the Buffalo Bills, Terry Pegula, has firmly denied the racism allegations leveled against him in former NFL reporter Bill Trotter's lawsuit against the league.

On Tuesday, September 12, Trotter filed a racial discrimination and retaliation lawsuit against the NFL and NFL Media, six months after being told that his contract with the NFL Network would not be renewed.

In his claim, Trotter alleged that said Terry Pegula made the following statement concerning player protests against racial injustice in 2020:

"If the Black players don't like it here, they should go back to Africa and see how bad it is."

Following the lawsuit, the Buffalo Bills social media handle released a statement by Pegula denying the allegations.

"The statement attributed to me in Mr Trotter’s complaint is absolutely false. I am horrified that anyone would connect me to an allegation of this kind. Racism has no place in our society and I am personally disgusted that my name is associated with this complaint," the statement reads.

"Very long and fulfilling few weeks" - Jessica Pegula reflects on her US Open 2023 campaign

Jessica Pegula at the 2023 US Open

Jessica Pegula suffered a fourth-round defeat to compatriot Madison Keys in her singles campaign at the 2023 US Open. Additonally, she reached the quarterfinals of the women's doubles event alongside Coco Gauff and also finished runner-up in the mixed doubles event, alongside partner Austin Krajicek

Following the New York Major, the American took to social media and expressed satisfaction over reaching the later stages in all three events at Flushing Meadows.

"1. Very long and fulfilling few weeks in NYC 2. 2nd week in all 3 events (yes please tell me I play too much ikik) 3. Raising awareness for an amazing cause close to my heart through @alendingpawcharity. Ace did an amazing job and will go on to serve a veteran in need," Jessica Pegula captioned her post on Instagram.

She also acknowledged doubles partner Gauff's triumph at the US Open before celebrating their ascent to the doubles World No. 1 ranking.

"4. Ending short in doubles but my partner going on to win the whole thing and we became world #1 doubles team today. 5. Ending with a Mixed final. Came up short and sorry I called you (us) out 😂 6. I said what I said but it worked lol," she added.

World No. 5 Jessica Pegula lost the mantle of American No. 1 to Coco Gauff as the 19-year-old rose to a career-high World No. 3 after winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open.