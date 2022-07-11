"Disgusting I swear, have some shame; that’s why your player will never be loved" - Tennis fans condemn Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena for social media dig at Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena took a subtle dig at Rafael Nadal in the lead-up to the 2022 Wimbledon final, inviting a lot of criticism from fans on social media. As the World No. 7 came into the clash against Nick Kyrgios, an encounter he eventually won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) to win his 21st Grand Slam title, he was in possession of a 38-match win-streak on Center Court.

It was the longest win-streak in the history of the tournament, an unbeaten run that has now swollen to 39 after his exploits in the final. One of the 21-time Grand Slam champion's fan accounts on Twitter made use of the opportunity to take a shot at Rafael Nadal, writing that it was longer than any win-streak Nadal has had on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the French Open.

Reggie🐺🐊 @Reggie61823972 Djokovic's current 37 match winning streak at Wimbledon on Centre Court is longer than any winning streak Nadal has on Court Phillippe-Chatrier!!🤯



While the legitimacy of the stat is not verified, and it is also a little skewed considering Roland Garros routinely has players split their matches between Court Phillippe-Chatrier and Court Suzanne-Lenglen, Jelena Djokovic decided to chime in on the issue regardless.

"I didn’t know that, is that correct Wimbledon? Wow," she tweeted.

Jelena Djokovic @jelenadjokovic Reggie🐺🐊 @Reggie61823972 Djokovic's current 37 match winning streak at Wimbledon on Centre Court is longer than any winning streak Nadal has on Court Phillippe-Chatrier!!🤯



Quite understandably, her words did not go over well with the Spaniard's fans, who could not believe their eyes that Jelena herself was contributing to the hate on Rafael Nadal. Many users pointed out that it was beneath her to endorse such blatant attacks by the 35-year-old's fans on the 22-time Grand Slam champion, stating that such remarks only made her husband less likable to neutral fans.

"Disgusting I swear! Have some shame! She’s following and interacting with accounts that are dedicated to insult Nadal! That’s why your player will never be loved," one fan tweeted.

Hollie Wollie Doodle @DoodleHollie @Dorli_Wi @spacepirate16 I still maintain she has a Rafa voodoo doll and has been sticking pins in the tummy area since the start of Wimby… @Dorli_Wi @spacepirate16 I still maintain she has a Rafa voodoo doll and has been sticking pins in the tummy area since the start of Wimby…

"Aunty Jelena, this what happens when you play Norrie, Shapo, Fucsovics, RBA, Berretini, Gasquet, Dimitrov in the SF onwards How many decent players has he actually played in this run? Like 4? “Oh wow”. There’s nobody who can play on grass," another user pointed out.

AR @BuggyWhipFH



How many decent players has he actually played in this run? Like 4?



“Oh wow”. There’s nobody who can play on grass Jelena Djokovic @jelenadjokovic I didn’t know that, is that correct @Wimbledon ? Wow twitter.com/Reggie61823972… I didn’t know that, is that correct @Wimbledon ? Wow twitter.com/Reggie61823972… Aunty Jelena, this what happens when you play Norrie, Shapo, Fucsovics, RBA, Berretini, Gasquet, Dimitrov in the SF onwardsHow many decent players has he actually played in this run? Like 4?“Oh wow”. There’s nobody who can play on grass twitter.com/jelenadjokovic… Aunty Jelena, this what happens when you play Norrie, Shapo, Fucsovics, RBA, Berretini, Gasquet, Dimitrov in the SF onwards How many decent players has he actually played in this run? Like 4? “Oh wow”. There’s nobody who can play on grass twitter.com/jelenadjokovic…

Rafan_11 @kdonk_kdink_bj



Jelena's husband simply wants to be better than Rafa



Jelena's husband is competing with Rafa for the highest number of slams



Rafa is simply competing with his own body @nachiketgadgil Rafa wants to be the bestJelena's husband simply wants to be better than RafaJelena's husband is competing with Rafa for the highest number of slamsRafa is simply competing with his own body @nachiketgadgil Rafa wants to be the best Jelena's husband simply wants to be better than RafaJelena's husband is competing with Rafa for the highest number of slamsRafa is simply competing with his own body

Akash Deo @de73156448 @AshwiniVijayku7 It's fine that they follow them, they might be his biggest fans, so why not. What I would not like to see is them liking their hatred tweets against Rafa and Roger, which haven't seen yet, so it's ok. I am sure once their careers get over, the 3 will speak about each other a lot! @AshwiniVijayku7 It's fine that they follow them, they might be his biggest fans, so why not. What I would not like to see is them liking their hatred tweets against Rafa and Roger, which haven't seen yet, so it's ok. I am sure once their careers get over, the 3 will speak about each other a lot!

"And this is exactly why it makes me thinks both Jelena and Novak Djokovic knows the cult fan tweets of hatred and accusations against Rafa and are okay with it. They literally follow most of the folks who spew hatred against Rafa day in and day out in this bird app," one account posted.

Ashwini Vijaykumar @AshwiniVijayku7 Jelena Djokovic @jelenadjokovic I didn’t know that, is that correct @Wimbledon ? Wow twitter.com/reggie61823972… I didn’t know that, is that correct @Wimbledon ? Wow twitter.com/reggie61823972… And this exactly why it makes me thinks both Jelena and Novak knows the cult fan tweets of hatred and accusations against Rafa and are okay with it. They literally follow Pavvy, Reggie and most of the folks who spew hatred against Rafa day in and day out in this bird app. twitter.com/jelenadjokovic… And this exactly why it makes me thinks both Jelena and Novak knows the cult fan tweets of hatred and accusations against Rafa and are okay with it. They literally follow Pavvy, Reggie and most of the folks who spew hatred against Rafa day in and day out in this bird app. twitter.com/jelenadjokovic…

"Jelena how on earth you and novak follow these accounts. I mean these accounts regularly endorse doping allegations on Rafael Nadal, a fellow athlete. Atleast from ur tweets its clear u do check the tweets of these fans. So u selectively ignore those stuff or what?" another fan tweeted.

AKR14 @AparajitKR14 Jelena Djokovic @jelenadjokovic I didn’t know that, is that correct @Wimbledon ? Wow twitter.com/reggie61823972… I didn’t know that, is that correct @Wimbledon ? Wow twitter.com/reggie61823972… Jelena how on earth u and novak follow these accounts. I mean these accounts regularly endorse doping allegations on rafael nadal, a fellow athlete. Atleast from ur tweets its clear u do check the tweets of these fans. So u selectively ignore those stuff or what? twitter.com/jelenadjokovic… Jelena how on earth u and novak follow these accounts. I mean these accounts regularly endorse doping allegations on rafael nadal, a fellow athlete. Atleast from ur tweets its clear u do check the tweets of these fans. So u selectively ignore those stuff or what? twitter.com/jelenadjokovic…

Novak Djokovic has moved within touching distance of Rafael Nadal in the Slam race

Novak Djokovic has only one fewer Grand Slam title than Rafael Nadal at the moment

With his title run at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Novak Djokovic has moved within touching distance of Rafael Nadal in the Slam race. The Serb, with his haul of 21 Grand Slam titles, now has only one fewer Major than the Mallorcan.

Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca



#Wimbledon Novak Djokovic asked about the US Open : "I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated so the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter United States or exemption." (1/2) Novak Djokovic asked about the US Open: "I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated so the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter United States or exemption." (1/2)#Wimbledon

But it is unlikely that the World No. 7 can catch up with Nadal this year, considering he is not eligible to play in the US Open due to vaccine mandates in the country at the moment. The 35-year-old made it clear at his press conference after the SW19 triumph that he will not be changing his stance on vaccination even now, meaning that he will sit out the trip to New York even if it means falling behind to Nadal again.

