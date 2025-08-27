  • home icon
  "Disrespect to Jannik Sinner";"Delusional" - Fans slam Christopher Eubanks over 'awful' comparison between Coco Gauff & Italian at US Open

"Disrespect to Jannik Sinner";"Delusional" - Fans slam Christopher Eubanks over 'awful' comparison between Coco Gauff & Italian at US Open

By Janhavi Shinde
Published Aug 27, 2025 05:48 GMT
L to R: Christopher Eubanks, Coco Gauff and Jannik Sinner. (Images by Getty)
Tennis fans recently took a jab at Christopher Eubanks for comparing Coco Gauff's backhand to Jannik Sinner's. During a panel discussion at the US Open, Eubanks stated that Gauff's backhand on the run is similar to the Italian's backhand.

Eubanks further added that her ability to play and deliver shots under pressure reminds him of Sinner. Eubanks made an appearance at the 2025 US Open, making his way to the qualifiers. His quest came to a conclusion after a heartbreaking defeat to Marco Trungelliti, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

"When she’s on the stretch on that backhand, it reminds me a lot of a player you know very well killer in Jannik Sinner," Eubanks said.
also-read-trending Trending
However, the American tennis player's remark did not sit well with the fans, who criticized him.

"American pundits are delusional," one of the fans chimed in.

Although Gauff and Sinner have frequently stunned the tennis fans with their impressive skills, the Italian's backhand has been more consistent, while the former's is prone to error. A fan stated that while Eubanks' commentary is usually solid, his recent remark was poor.

"I personally enjoy Eubanks commentary but holy shit this is an awful take 🤣🤣🤣."

Here are a few more reactions:

"Disrespect to Sinner," a fan asserted.
"He’s need to go. I’m so sick of friends being commentators for their friends," another fam wrote.
"Comparing Sinner to Coco is like comparing Jameis Winston to Tom Brady," one of the fans expressed.
Coco Gauff opens up about her hard-fought 1R at the US Open

Coco Gauff at the US Open in New York City (Photo by Getty Images)
Coco Gauff cruised through the first round of the 2025 US Open after defeating Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5 at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday. However, in an interview after the faceoff, she admitted struggling with her serve and added that it as been mentally exhausting.

"It was a tough match, I had chance to win it in straight sets. It wasn't the best but I'm happy to get through," Gauff said. "It has been really tough - mentally exhausting - but I'm trying."
"The practice week was tough because I was spending a lot of time on court literally serving until, like, my shoulder was hurting," Gauff added. "Yeah, it's just tough. I feel like it's in the right direction, and I think for me it's trying not to go back to old habits in those tighter moments, and I think I did that today, especially in the third set."

Coco Gauff will face Croatia's Donna Vekic in the second round

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

