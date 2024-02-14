Venus Williams receiving a wildcard entry for the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells has left tennis fans frustrated and disappointed.

The WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells is set to commence on March 6, boasting a star-studded lineup. The entry list features the entire WTA top 10, with the likes of World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, last year's runner-up Aryna Sabalenka, and defending champion Elena Rybakina gracing the prestigious event.

Meanwhile, Williams and her fellow former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki have received wild cards for the tournament. While the American has yet to triumph at Indian Wells, Wozniacki will join fellow former champions Victoria Azarenka, Paula Badosa, and Naomi Osaka in contesting the title.

Venus Williams will make her return to the WTA 1000 event after a five-year hiatus. She last competed at Indian Wells in 2019, reaching the quarterfinals before losing to eventual runner-up Angelique Kerber in straight sets. Her appearance at the tournament will mark her comeback to the tour after the 2023 US Open, where Greet Minnen claimed a commanding 6-1, 6-1 win over her in the first round.

The former World No. 1 was delighted to be making a return to the WTA 1000 event, sharing her enthusiasm on social media.

"Can't wait to be back at #TennisParadise," she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

While Venus Williams displayed her excitement for competing at Indian Wells, tennis fans were dismayed at her receiving a wildcard for the event given her low ranking and subpar recent results. Several fans questioned why 'more deserving' younger players were overlooked to accommodate the 43-year-old.

"This is ridiculous. It's time to stop giving her wild cards, there are plenty of young talent that deserve it more then her," one fan commented.

"Keep wasting slots, what exactly is she coming to do," another fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, one fan claimed that it was "disrespectful" for the seven-time Grand Slam champion to continue accepting wild cards despite her lackluster results.

"It's actually kinda icky and disrespectful she keeps taking these wild cards whilst doing nothing deserving of it. She's meant to be a bastion for letting the new talent lead the way... Girl retire or work your way to these tournaments and don't rely on your name," the fan posted.

Venus Williams on competing in Indian Wells and Miami Open 2024: "Serena Williams told me I'm not allowed to quit"

Venus Williams and Serena Williams

Venus Williams recently revealed that taking part in the Indian Wells and Miami Open was one of her "big goals," having been forced to miss her home WTA 1000 events since 2019 due to various injuries.

"One of my big goals is to play United States, to play in Miami Open and the Indian Wells. I have not played there since 2019 due to injuries. It's a long time. These next tournaments will be in 2024, it's a lot of years not to play at home. So that's of course one of my big goals on the horizon, is to be there, prepare to do that. Amongst many goals on the court too," Venus Williams said.

The former World No. 1 also disclosed the part her sister, Serena Williams, played in her decision to make her comeback during the Sunshine Double, sharing that the 23-time Grand Slam champion had made it clear that she wasn't allowed to quit.

"My little sister Serena told me I am not allowed to quit and of course I would never quit. But it's the mandate, she said no. So I will be back on the court," she added.

While Venus Williams has yet to triumph at Indian Wells, she has enjoyed prior success during the Sunshine Double, winning the Miami Open on three occasions, in 1998, 1999, and 2001.

