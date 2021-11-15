Novak Djokovic can't contain his excitement as the Serbian men's football team qualifies for the 2022 World Cup

Novak Djokovic's love for his country's football team is no secret. The world no. 1 is currently in Italy for the 2021 ATP Finals, where he is vying for a record sixth title and his first since 2015. But he was also focused on the World Cup qualifying chances of his country's men's football team, and was overjoyed by the results.

The Serbian men's football team qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as they shocked favorites Portugal 2-1 in their Group A qualification match. The score was tied at 1-1 until the last few minutes of the match. But a late goal by Aleksandar Mitrovic saw the Serbians clinch the automatic qualifying spot.

Djokovic couldn't contain his excitement after their victory and went wild with his celebrations as this short clip posted on Instagram shows.

One can easily see how significant the win was from the raw emotions he displayed and the tennis legend will now look to give his country another reason to celebrate by doing well at the ATP Finals.

Novak Djokovic to begin his 2021 ATP Finals campaign against Casper Ruud

Novak Djokovic with his coach Marian Vajda practice ahead of the ATP Finals.

2021 has already been a historic year for Novak Djokovic as he claimed the year-end No. 1 ranking for a record seventh time by winning the Paris Masters. Now he has his eyes set on another career milestone to cement his legacy as one of the greatest ever to play the sport. A title here would see him tie Roger Federer's record of six ATP Finals crowns.

Djokovic is set to face Casper Ruud in the first round-robin match of the Green Group. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev are also in the group, and the Serbian will fancy his chances of making the semifinals at the very least.

He lifted the ATP Finals title for the last time in 2015 and since then he has lost in two finals. But Djokovic has bounced back after a disappointing loss at the 2021 US Open, where his calendar year Grand Slam hopes came to an end in the finals. He's one of the favorites to win the event and seems hungry to script more history.

