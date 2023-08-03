"Djokovic fans will agree, Federer-Nadal fans will disagree" - Tennis fans react to Stefanos Tsitsipas preferring World No. 1 rank over Grand Slams

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently claimed that he was ready to trade a Grand Slam title for the World No. 1 ranking because "it is definitely something special."

Over the past few weeks, the Greek tennis star has been quite present in the news, thanks mainly to his relationship with fellow tennis player Paula Badosa. Besides that, Tsitsipas made a statement in an interview about prefering the World No. 1 spot over a Major title, which has once again put all the spotlight on him.

Stefanos Tsitsipas said that he would have a story to tell his grandchildren if he became World No. 1, implying that it was a little more special than being a Grand Slam winner.

"I'll trade (a Grand Slam) for being number one. It is definitely something special, it is a sign that you have reached the maximum in your career, and I like it when you are able to maximize everything,” he remarked. "This way, one day I will be able to tell my grandchildren that I have been number one."

Following this reveal, tennis fans on social media have reacted to the statement and expressed their opinions on it. One Twitter user wrote:

"Novak [Djokovic] fans will agree. Fedal [Nadal and Federer] fans will disagree."

Another fan said that Tsitsipas would never achieve either of the two scenarios, writing:

"He won’t achieve either result but he’s always been such a great day dreamer, happy for him."

A tennis fan mocked the Greek tennis pro by reminding him that he has yet to achieve either of the two.

"He’s willing to trade a title he has not won for a career high ranking he has not reached."

Fans continued to call out Tsitsipas for his 'dumb' take.

"This is the most dumbest thing I’ve read today."

Below are a few more fan reactions:

Goat Rena Forever @Renasupremacist twitter.com/thetennislette… And how does he plan on getting to no1 without winning a slam?

Dude is absolutely shit twitter.com/TheTennisLette… No wonder he is named shit-si-pasDude is absolutely shit

Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Nicolas Jarry in the quarterfinals of the Los Cabos Open 2023

Mifel ATP Los Cabos Open 2023 - Day 3

Stefanos Tsitsipas is currently in Mexico, competing at the 2023 Los Cabos Open. The Greek will lock horns with Nicolas Jarry in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The 2023 Australian Open finalist received a bye in the first round of the tournament. In the second round, the first seed was up against John Isner. Against the veteran, Stefanos Tsitsipas fired eight aces to beat him 6-2, 6-4 and qualify for the quarterfinals.

Jarry, on the other hand, defeated Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez and Gijs Brouwer in the first and second rounds respectively. The duo have faced each other three times, with the Chilean leading the head-to-head 2-1. Jarry won their last meeting at the 2023 Halle Open.

