"Djokovic's comments were out of place; what we see in this case is an example of social dullness" - Garry Kasparov criticizes Serb for his stance on the ban against Russian athletes

Chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov criticized Novak Djokovic for supporting Russian players in light of their Wimbledon participation ban, calling it a case of 'social dullness' on the part of the Serbian tennis superstar. The legendary chess player slammed Djokovic's continuous support for Russian players, who Kasparov believes should openly condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

This is not the first time that Kasparov has spoken out against Djokovic's views on the matter. He had earlier responded to the Serb's statement that Russian players, the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev among others, should play because they enter tournaments based on ranking and not nationality, terming it "especially inappropriate."

During a recent interview, Kasparov further spoke about the 21-time Grand Slam champion's point of view on the matter, calling his comments "out of place."

"Djokovic's comments were out of place because he was talking about the invitation based on the ranking," said Kasparov. "What we see in this case, as well as in the example of some players from the NHL, like (Alex) Ovechkin, is an example of social dullness. They just don't understand what's going on."

"And there is a crime that has not been seen since the Second World War. I don't want to minimize the crimes in the Balkan wars, but the magnitude of it is such that it is not comparable to what is happening in Ukraine. And that was very tragic. Russian aggression deserved to be repelled in the harshest way," Kasparov said.

Garry Kasparov @Kasparov63 Mario Boccardi @marioboc17 Novak #Djokovic : "I personally believe there's no need to suspend Russian players. Competing is their right: there's a rule against discrimination in tennis, which states that everyone can play according to his ranking and not his nationality. Wimbledon has violated it" Novak #Djokovic: "I personally believe there's no need to suspend Russian players. Competing is their right: there's a rule against discrimination in tennis, which states that everyone can play according to his ranking and not his nationality. Wimbledon has violated it" https://t.co/DjztDeOIFu Russia may play by ranking, but they kill by nationality. Russian athletes who do not condemn Putin’s war of extermination in Ukraine are supporting it with silence. And a Serb failing to do so is especially inappropriate, considering history. twitter.com/marioboc17/sta… Russia may play by ranking, but they kill by nationality. Russian athletes who do not condemn Putin’s war of extermination in Ukraine are supporting it with silence. And a Serb failing to do so is especially inappropriate, considering history. twitter.com/marioboc17/sta…

The chess great further spoke about his stance on the ban against Russian athletes, clarifying that they should get an opportunity to 'make a choice.' He believes that all Russian tennis players and sportspeople in general should sign an open declaration against the war, only after which they should be allowed to compete in tournaments.

"My position is that I am not against a total ban. I think the right approach to solving that problem is to ask them to sign the declaration I mentioned. To confirm that war is a crime, that the regime is illegal, that Putin's regime is a dictatorship. If they sign that paper, they can perform. If not, you shouldn't. I think everyone deserves to be given the opportunity to choose," Kasparov added.

Will Novak Djokovic play the 2022 US Open?

2021 US Open - Day 14

As things stand, the 21-time Grand Slam champion will not be able to enter the US to participate in the US Open due to the country's travel ban on unvaccinated people. While taking the vaccine is a direct way of ensuring he is not affected by the regulations, Djokovic reiterated his stance against coronavirus vaccinations. His participation is solely dependant on the relaxation of the current regulations.

"I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated. The only good news I can have is that they eliminate that protocol that only people who are vaccinated or have some exemption can enter the country. I do not know if it will be possible," Djokovic said in a press conference after winning the 2022 Wimbledon title.

If the situation does not go his way, the Serb would not only miss the US Open, but also the ATP Cincinnati Masters 1000 event in the lead up to the New York Major. He is a three-time US Open champion and a two-time Cincinnati Masters champion. The Serb's schedule for the rest of the season remains highly uncertain and he will reveal more details only in due course.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far