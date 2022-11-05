"Djokovic's resistance to getting the vaccine remains the most relevant story in men's tennis" - Tennis journalist after Novak Djokovic reaches Paris Masters semifinals

Novak Djokovic's resistance to getting the COVID-19 vaccine has become a talking point in the tennis world once again as journalist Ben Rothenberg showered praise on the Serbian for being "the best in the world" amidst part-timing the whole season.

Rothenberg spoke about the former World No. 1 on the most recent episode of No Challenges Remaining, a podcast run by the journalist himself. He then took to Twitter to compliment his amazing performance despite having an irregular calendar in 2022. He wrote:

"We talked about it on the most recent NCR Tennis, but like it or not Djokovic's resistance to getting the vaccine without a doubt remains the most relevant story in men's tennis, because he's still the best and its a completely different tour with him part-timing it like this."

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg We talked about it on the most recent @NCR_Tennis , but like it or not Djokovic's resistance to getting the vaccine without a doubt remains the most relevant story in men's tennis, because he's still the best and its a completely different tour with him part-timing it like this. We talked about it on the most recent @NCR_Tennis, but like it or not Djokovic's resistance to getting the vaccine without a doubt remains the most relevant story in men's tennis, because he's still the best and its a completely different tour with him part-timing it like this.

Owing to his resistance to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, Djokovic lost the opportunity to play in several tournaments this year. The 35-year-old ruined a golden opportunity to equal Spaniard Rafael Nadal's record of most titles at the Grand Slam as he could not travel to the US for the US Open. The Serbian was denied entry into the country due to his vaccination status.

The Serbian was clear about his decision to refuse the vaccine at the start of the season as he did not want it to be forced on him. He stated in February that he was not against vaccination but said that he was all for one's freedom of choice, even if it came at the cost of him missing Majors.

"I was never against vaccination, but I've always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body", he said.

Ben Rothenberg was shocked by the Serbian's performance in the ongoing Paris Masters as the player has been in and out of action this season. Even with improper game time, the 21-time Grand Slam title winner is still putting out his best on the court and winning crucial games.

"Noble act of self-determination? All-time self-own? Neither? Both? You be the judge", Rothenberg wrote.

Novak Djokovic breezes into Paris Masters semifinals

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2022 Paris Masters

Defending champion Novak Djokovic eased past Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets to enter the semifinals of the Paris Masters. The 20-year-old Musetti was completely overshadowed by the former World No. 1 from the on-set.

The Serbian had total control over the proceedings and served a bagel in the first set. He was relentless throughout the encounter and proved to be too good for the Italian, with the match ending 6-0, 6-3 in the 35-year-old's favor.

Djokovic will take on World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals in what will be the 11th career meeting between the pair. The head-to-head record currently stands at 8-2 in favor of the World No. 7.

Poll : 0 votes