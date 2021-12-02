Novak Djokovic says there is "big rivalry" with their neighbors Croatia, but there is "respect" and "friendship" off-court 

Novak Djokovic's good showing at the Davis Cup continued as he led Serbia to their fifth semi-final in the tournament and set up a last-four clash with arch-rivals Croatia. In his post-match conference, the World No. 1 spoke about the upcoming showdown with his neighboring country.

The rivalry with Croatia is a little intense as the two countries are neighbors. But it also leads to greater expectations and motivation for both teams, according to Djokovic.

"There is a big rivalry obviously being the neighboring countries, and there is always an extra pressure, an extra motivation, extra expectations I think for both nations to really win against each other."

But Djokovic says the rivalry is limited to the courts only, as they're friends with the Croatian team and respect them immensely. Both teams are going to give their best as this match-up has extra meaning for them.

"But I think regardless of what happens on the court, you know, what is really nice in the sense of really positive message out there is the respect and the friendship with these guys that we have on and off the court. I'm sure that we are both going to, both teams are going to give their very best to win it. It's not just semifinals, but it's playing against Croatia or Croatia against Serbia, which has extra meaning for us."

Djokovic has known Marin Cilic for a long time and the two have had some epic clashes over the years. He was also surprised by how well Borna Gojo has played throughout the tournament and labeled the youngster's progress as impressive.

"But as I said, you know, these guys are great guys. I have known Cilic, and we have had some big encounters over the years. I know him very well. Borna Gojo is one of the biggest surprises of competition, winning two out of two matches, beating Sonego in Italy, which was a very impressive win. He's someone that is very young and just has a big serve, big game overall."

Djokovic stated that Croatia have a huge advantage in doubles as Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic are currently the best doubles team in the world. He's seen a few of their Davis Cup matches which they won quite easily.

"Of course they have the best doubles in the world, Mektic, Pavic. They are winning most of the matches they are playing. We saw some of the matches in Davis Cup they have played so far, and they are winning comfortably."

Novak Djokovic is motivated and excited to play against Croatia

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 French Open.

Djokovic is hopeful that Serbia will start off with a win against Croatia, but knows that anything can happen. They've got a day to rest now, which is important as they've played quite late into the night. He added that unlike individual events, even when you're not playing a Davis Cup match, you're emotionally invested in the outcome of other matches.

"Let's see what happens, you know. Hopefully we can start off with a win, but everything is open. Semifinals now, as Viktor said, we have a day to get ready for that challenge. I think it's important because it's almost midnight now. It's a long day. When you're not on the court, you're also emotionally involved in every match. You're cheering, you're supporting. It's very different from any individual tournament, you know."

And that's why Djokovic thinks having a day of rest in between is great because playing and cheering for your teammates can be exhausting as well.

"So it's always great to have a day rest where you can recalibrate, recuperate, all the necessary energy for not just your match but other matches, as well, and giving support, being there for your teammates."

Djokovic is confident of a win because of the incredible chemistry within the Serbian team. They're going to play with the intention of winning every match and are extra motivated given their next opposition.

"With the good chemistry that we have, I feel like we can win. And of course we are intending to step out on the court and win every single match, no doubt. You know, we are very motivated for that one."

