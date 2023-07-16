Several tennis fans have called attention to Novak Djokovic's seemingly easy journey to a potential 24th Grand Slam title after complaints of a disappointing end to the women's side of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

On Saturday, Marketa Vondrousova won her maiden Grand Slam title at the grasscourt Major after defeating Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the final. Despite the Tunisian leading at 4-2 in the opening set and 3-1 in the second, she fell short in the decisive moments, allowing Vondrousova to claim victory in just 80 minutes. The Czech thus became the first-ever unseeded Wimbledon champion in the Open Era.

Several tennis fans were left disappointed by the level displayed in the final, with many claiming that the title clash failed to live up to the exciting matches witnessed earlier in the tournament.

A fan expressed relief at having missed the championship match and criticized the emergence of Vondrousova as the winner.

"But now I’m happy I missed it. What a horrible finish to what looked like a great tournament just five days ago. Top 3 players, an in-form Jabeur and an inspired Svitolina reached quarterfinals — and it all resulted in Vondrousova the Wimbledon champion. Peak WTA," the fan tweeted.

Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever But now I’m happy I missed it. What a horrible finish to what looked like a great tournament just five days ago.

Top 3 players, an in-form Jabeur and an inspired Svitolina reached quarterfinals — and it all resulted in Vondrousova the Wimbledon champion. Peak WTA.

"Wow. Such a disappointing match. After playing incredible matches the past few days it's sad it ended this way," another fan chimed in.

BeverlyAMG @beverlys_face @Wimbledon Wow. Such a disappointing match. After playing incredible matches the past few days it's sad it ended this way.

However, several other fans came to the WTA's defense. One argued that the criticism directed towards the WTA was unfounded, particularly since Novak Djokovic was on his way to "statpad" another Major title in his final against Carlos Alcaraz.

"Novak is abt to statpad another slam brother keep wta out of your mouth," the fan posted.

nic @NlCSF Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever But now I’m happy I missed it. What a horrible finish to what looked like a great tournament just five days ago.

Top 3 players, an in-form Jabeur and an inspired Svitolina reached quarterfinals — and it all resulted in Vondrousova the Wimbledon champion. Peak WTA. n0vak is abt to statpad another slam brother keep wta out of your mouth twitter.com/annak_4ever/st…

Another fan rejected the censure of the WTA, highlighting the "boring" and one-sided semifinals played out on the men's side, with Djokovic and Alcaraz beating Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev, respectively, in straight sets.

"The audacity to say shit about WTA when literally we watched 2 BORING SEMI-FINALS yesterday. Yes, 2 ATP MATCHES," the fan commented.

#EverydayisSportsDay @sporttiaphari Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever But now I’m happy I missed it. What a horrible finish to what looked like a great tournament just five days ago.

Top 3 players, an in-form Jabeur and an inspired Svitolina reached quarterfinals — and it all resulted in Vondrousova the Wimbledon champion. Peak WTA. The audacity to say shit about WTA when literally we watched 2 BORING SEMI-FINALS yesterday. Yes, 2 ATP MATCHES. twitter.com/AnnaK_4ever/st…

Here are a few more fan reactions:

the grass menagerie @tennisywilliams "ha! peak WTA", i chuckle to myself, as i exit my stream of a 3 set epic between unseeded players who have the gall to reach a slam semifinal, and tune into a 4th set tb of a 6ft7 tree hitting aces past a guy standing 132m behind the baseline to return serve.



"ahh, much better"

Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis No matter what happens in WTA, some people will always complain. There has been huge consistency in results for the past 7 months, yet for many, the overall level was low. Today, an ELITE unseeded player won Wimbledon after a crazy run, and some say it's "low level" anyways. 🤦‍♂️

rowan @rowakina Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever But now I’m happy I missed it. What a horrible finish to what looked like a great tournament just five days ago.

Top 3 players, an in-form Jabeur and an inspired Svitolina reached quarterfinals — and it all resulted in Vondrousova the Wimbledon champion. Peak WTA. i think its very brave to keep hating on the wta for bringing actual storylines instead of the atp all being boring straight set clearances and someone servebotting to the top 30. peak ATP twitter.com/AnnaK_4ever/st…

pain | positivity era 💖 @jenniflopbrady twitter.com/AnnaK_4ever/st… Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever But now I’m happy I missed it. What a horrible finish to what looked like a great tournament just five days ago.

Top 3 players, an in-form Jabeur and an inspired Svitolina reached quarterfinals — and it all resulted in Vondrousova the Wimbledon champion. Peak WTA. this just made me laugh tbh, WTA tennis has been so elite this year that haters are really scraping to find things to shit on

Raduconnor 🏆 @slay_suwei A previous slam finalist wins a slam and WTA is in the mud? I can’t with this app

Sam @sogsupreme Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever But now I’m happy I missed it. What a horrible finish to what looked like a great tournament just five days ago.

Top 3 players, an in-form Jabeur and an inspired Svitolina reached quarterfinals — and it all resulted in Vondrousova the Wimbledon champion. Peak WTA. there hadnt been an opportunity to shit on womens tennis in a while but old habits die hard huh? twitter.com/AnnaK_4ever/st…

JI (Juan Ignacio) @juanignacio_ac Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever But now I’m happy I missed it. What a horrible finish to what looked like a great tournament just five days ago.

Top 3 players, an in-form Jabeur and an inspired Svitolina reached quarterfinals — and it all resulted in Vondrousova the Wimbledon champion. Peak WTA. When during Roland Garros we had multiple awesome storylines AND a great finish, you still complained. What the hell do you want... twitter.com/AnnaK_4ever/st…

Charlotte 🦋 @moonballs_ twitter.com/annak_4ever/st… Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever But now I’m happy I missed it. What a horrible finish to what looked like a great tournament just five days ago.

Top 3 players, an in-form Jabeur and an inspired Svitolina reached quarterfinals — and it all resulted in Vondrousova the Wimbledon champion. Peak WTA. Trying to act like the wta is weak link after yesterday’s embarrassment is so

ؘ @jnkdaIso Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis No matter what happens in WTA, some people will always complain. There has been huge consistency in results for the past 7 months, yet for many, the overall level was low. Today, an ELITE unseeded player won Wimbledon after a crazy run, and some say it's "low level" anyways. 🤦‍♂️ and i doesn’t matter cause if iga wins, then it’s boring cause she keeps winning. but when someone else wins (besides the top 3) it’s “low level” or another “one hit wonder”. there are great matches and less great matches. if you don’t enjoy wta just don’t watch it ig twitter.com/relevanttennis…

"No bad words about him at all" - Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz ahead of Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023

Looking ahead to the all-important final, Novak Djokovic expressed his admiration for Carlos Alcaraz's consistency and the way the Spaniard has adapted his game to grass courts.

"He's been incredibly successful in adapting to the surfaces and demands and challenges of opponents on a given day," he said.

The Serb acknowledged Alcaraz's adaptability as a significant strength, insisting that his own ability to constantly adjust his game was instrumental in his success.

"I see this as a great trait, as a great virtue. I see this as one of my biggest strengths throughout my career, that I was able to constantly develop, adapt, and adjust my game depending on the challenges basically. That's what he's doing very early on in his career," he added.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also made special mention of Alcaraz's admirable off-court demeanor.

"Kudos to him. Amazing player. Great guy also off the court. He carries himself very, very well. He respects the history of the sport, respects everyone. No bad words about him at all," Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will face off in the Wimbledon 2023 final on Sunday.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis