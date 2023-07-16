Several tennis fans have called attention to Novak Djokovic's seemingly easy journey to a potential 24th Grand Slam title after complaints of a disappointing end to the women's side of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.
On Saturday, Marketa Vondrousova won her maiden Grand Slam title at the grasscourt Major after defeating Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the final. Despite the Tunisian leading at 4-2 in the opening set and 3-1 in the second, she fell short in the decisive moments, allowing Vondrousova to claim victory in just 80 minutes. The Czech thus became the first-ever unseeded Wimbledon champion in the Open Era.
Several tennis fans were left disappointed by the level displayed in the final, with many claiming that the title clash failed to live up to the exciting matches witnessed earlier in the tournament.
A fan expressed relief at having missed the championship match and criticized the emergence of Vondrousova as the winner.
"But now I’m happy I missed it. What a horrible finish to what looked like a great tournament just five days ago. Top 3 players, an in-form Jabeur and an inspired Svitolina reached quarterfinals — and it all resulted in Vondrousova the Wimbledon champion. Peak WTA," the fan tweeted.
"Wow. Such a disappointing match. After playing incredible matches the past few days it's sad it ended this way," another fan chimed in.
However, several other fans came to the WTA's defense. One argued that the criticism directed towards the WTA was unfounded, particularly since Novak Djokovic was on his way to "statpad" another Major title in his final against Carlos Alcaraz.
"Novak is abt to statpad another slam brother keep wta out of your mouth," the fan posted.
Another fan rejected the censure of the WTA, highlighting the "boring" and one-sided semifinals played out on the men's side, with Djokovic and Alcaraz beating Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev, respectively, in straight sets.
"The audacity to say shit about WTA when literally we watched 2 BORING SEMI-FINALS yesterday. Yes, 2 ATP MATCHES," the fan commented.
Here are a few more fan reactions:
"No bad words about him at all" - Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz ahead of Wimbledon final
Looking ahead to the all-important final, Novak Djokovic expressed his admiration for Carlos Alcaraz's consistency and the way the Spaniard has adapted his game to grass courts.
"He's been incredibly successful in adapting to the surfaces and demands and challenges of opponents on a given day," he said.
The Serb acknowledged Alcaraz's adaptability as a significant strength, insisting that his own ability to constantly adjust his game was instrumental in his success.
"I see this as a great trait, as a great virtue. I see this as one of my biggest strengths throughout my career, that I was able to constantly develop, adapt, and adjust my game depending on the challenges basically. That's what he's doing very early on in his career," he added.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion also made special mention of Alcaraz's admirable off-court demeanor.
"Kudos to him. Amazing player. Great guy also off the court. He carries himself very, very well. He respects the history of the sport, respects everyone. No bad words about him at all," Djokovic said.
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will face off in the Wimbledon 2023 final on Sunday.
