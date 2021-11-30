"I’m sure Novak is going to end up with the most Grand Slams and maybe the best statistics, but for me there are other factors when you decide who is the greatest": Fernando Gonzalez 

Fernando Gonzalez expects Novak Djokovic to finish his career with more Major titles and better statistics than his great rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The former World No. 5 believes, though, that there are factors other than records in the debate over who is the greatest player of all time.

Djokovic, Nadal and Federer are currently tied for a men's record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles each after the Serb won three Majors this year. Federer's last Grand Slam triumph came at the 2018 Australian Open, while Nadal won his most recent Major at the 2020 French Open.

In his career, Olympic gold medalist Gonzalez has faced all three of them, before his retirement in 2012. His head-to-head records were: 1-12 against Federer; 3-7 against Nadal; and 1-2 against Djokovic.

In an interview with Tennis365, Gonzalez expressed how remarkable an achievement it is for the legendary trio to have each won 20 Major titles.

“A few years ago, the idea that anyone could win 10 Grand Slams was incredible, but now we have three guys with 20 and it is just amazing,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez then revealed he thinks Djokovic will keep breaking records and ultimately come out on top in terms of statistics. The Chilean asserted, though, that this is not what he feels decides which player is the greatest.

“In terms of the numbers, I’m sure Novak is going to end up with the most Grand Slams and maybe the best statistics, but for me there are other factors when you decide who is the greatest," Gonzalez continued. "Novak is breaking all the records and it looks like he will continue to do that for a number of years."

"When you watch Novak Djokovic, he looks like he will never miss a ball": Fernando Gonzalez

Rafael Nadal, Fernando Gonzalez and Novak Djokovic celebrate with their respective gold, silver and bronze medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

Fernando Gonzalez then elaborated on the "other factors" he feels are important in the GOAT debate, and described what makes Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic special in their own way. The 11-time ATP title winner suggested fans should determine who is best by picking who they enjoy watching most, highlighting Federer as his personal favorite.

“For me, you don’t just say this guy had the most the titles so he is the best," Gonzalez said. "You can pick who your favorite is for the way the three guys play. I prefer Roger. His one-handed backhand, serve and volley and his style is more classic. When you watch Novak, he looks like he will never miss a ball and Rafa is running everywhere with pain all over his body, so it is tough to say who is the greatest.”

