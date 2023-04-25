Suggesting that Novak Djokovic always takes a while to get used to clay, tennis analyst Mark Petchy has stated that those who doubt the Serb's chances at the 2023 French Open don't understand the pattern.

Djokovic began the 2023 season by winning the Adelaide International 1 and a record-extending 10th Australian Open title. He missed out on the Sunshine Double due to his stance on COVID-19 vaccination and the continued restrictions in the US in March. At the Monte-Carlo Masters earlier this month, the World No. 1 was stunned by Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the third round.

The 35-year-old experienced pain in his right elbow but decided to play at the ATP 250 Srpska Open in Banja Luka, where he lost to compatriot Dusan Lajovic in the quarterfinals. Last week, he joined Rafael Nadal (recovering from a hip injury) in withdrawing from the Madrid Open, beginning on April 26.

However, former British player Petchy, without an iota of doubt, backs the Serb to peak at the second Grand Slam tournament of the year in Paris.

"Anyone thinking that @DjokerNole won’t be in top gear by @rolandgarros simply hasn’t been paying attention for the last 18 years," Petchy tweeted.

Petchey also contemplated what champions like Djokovic can "overcome and achieve in moments of real peril," an insight he gained by coaching Andy Murray for a short period between 2005-06.

"Circling around the periphery of @andy_murray career has given me a insight into the mindset of a Champion to a small degree. It’s pretty awe inspiring and astonishing what they can overcome and achieve in moments of real peril. His runway maybe shorter this time but he land it," Petchey wrote.

Djokovic has a winning percentage of 84% at Roland Garros and has won the championship twice — in 2016 and 2021. He remains the only player to defeat Nadal twice on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Apart from that, the Serb has won two, three, and six titles in Monte-Carlo, Madrid, and Rome.

Novak Djokovic recalls slow start on clay last year

Lorenzo Musetti (L) and Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic faced early exits at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters and the Srpska Open against Lorenzo Musetti and Dusan Lajovic, respectively. After his loss in Banja Luka, the Serb remained calm and reflected on a similar start to the clay season in 2022, where his results gradually improved and he won the Italian Open before Rafael Nadal beat him in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

"It's no secret that you prepare and train for Roland Garros. The same thing happened last year, I had a very slow start to the tour and I started to play better towards the end of the tour," he said.

Ahead of the Srpska Open, he revealed that his elbow was "not in an ideal condition," but good enough to compete on the tour. He is expected to return at the Italian Open, which begins on May 10. The 35-year-old won the Masters event last year, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0, 7-6(5) in the final.

